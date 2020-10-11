Moving into a new home is stressful enough, but for an Iowa reader, figuring out how to remove the ancient wallpaper added a whole layer of inconvenience. Luckily, their new neighbor shared a tip:
“First off, take an old paintbrush and make sure it’s really clean and then boil some water in a pan. Dip that brush in the boiling water and just paint it on a section. You don’t want to do too big of an area at a time.
“Let the water soak in really well and then you can usually slip a putty knife to get under the soaked up paper. Once in awhile, you’ll need to repeat the process if the glue was put on extra heavy.
“After you have all the paper off, be sure to check the walls for any glue spots and try to get them off before you re-paper or paint the walls.”
The reader said they used this method over the next few weeks of their move in to get rid of the old wallpaper and it turned out really well.
•••
For those of you with rust stains on clothes, a reader from Iowa has you covered.
They said to mix equal parts plain table salt and cream of tartar and then apply the solution to a rust stain spot that has already been thoroughly wetted down.
“Put the wet garment out in the sun and let it set for a while before washing. It does a pretty good job of getting the stains out, and the garment is still useful.”
For those who don’t have cream of tartar, another reader wrote that good, reliable baking soda helps in the soaking process.
