Readers offer cookie decorating, winter survival tips

If your children want to help you decorate the Christmas cookies, but you don’t want a big mess of sticky kitchen knives and spons all over the place, give this tip from a Nebraska reader a try:

Save your ,mustard and ketchup bottles and put them with the box of cookie cutters yout only use a few times a year.

Inspired by practical advice she got when she first got married, Paula Vogelgesang created PennyWise, the eight-page tabloid-size newspaper Vogelgesang has been publishing out of her Jackson County, South Dakota, farmhouse since March 1993.

When you decide to fix a bunch of decorated cookies, fill the bottles about half full of frosting and let the fun begin.

Our kids spread frosting all over the top of the cookies, let it set up a bit or even dry overnight and then the good times begin. They take the squeeze bottles and squirt on their decorations or writings they want on each of the cookies.

We tried it on cupcakes, and that works, too.

No more frosty windshield: This hint was sent to me by a subscriber in Kansas. I don’t know if it works, but it won’t cost much to find out. It’s definitely a cheap fix!

If you mix 1/4 cup of vinegar with 3/4 cup of water and spray it on your windshield at night, there will be no frost on the windshield in the morning.

Vinegar and water are definitely cheaper than buying those aerosol cans of spray stuff.

Bathmat survival tool: This tip comes from a reader in New York.

Cut an old bathmat in half lengthwise and put it in the trunk of your vehicle. If you get hung up on some ice, slip the mat pieces under the back tires to help the vehicle gain traction.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

