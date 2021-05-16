Recycling laundry baskets, milk jugs can go a long way

Now that we are (hopefully) out of snow season, a reader from Montana suggested something for the next snow and mud season – recycle.

“A friend who is a long time reader has suggested that you can recycle that broken plastic laundry basket by cutting the webbed part off and just saving the solid bottom as a tray to hold those muddy boots and overshoes.”

In the theme of recycling:

Its garden season and as we all know, gardening supplies can be a bit spendy.

A reader suggested that we save those gallon plastic milk jugs. She cuts the bottoms off the jugs and takes the lids off and then uses the remaining jug as a miniature green house over her tomato and pepper plants early in the spring.

She says she mounds the soil around the bottoms of the jugs, and once in awhile will have to push in a stick or two to keep them in place if the wind is trying to blow them away.

She puts straw around the jugs and it keeps the soil well watered. She says if the weather man says its going to frost, she just puts the lid back on the jug and hasn’t lost any plants as of yet.

Most of the time the jugs will last up to four years. They don’t cost her anything and she’s repaid with garden produce!

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

