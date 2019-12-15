A reader from Missouri discovered all of the waste from things her family has used over the years and put together some tips for readers:
Instead of paper towels, she said to buy cloth dish towels and rags.
“They clean just as well as the paper and can be washed and reused many, many times.”
•••
On a more personal side, she wrote that her family has had success saving on money and waste by using handkerchiefs instead of disposable tissues.
“With our modern washing machines, cleaning them is a breeze and cheaper in the long run than those boxes.”
•••
When it comes to kids, the Missourian said that using cloth diapers saved them more money than they could count.
“We used cloth diapers and carried the wet ones in a plastic bag and rewashed them. I don’t think we spent $100 per child on diapers. I almost fainted when I saw the price of a box of disposables.”
•••
To round out the season of reusing, a reader from Oregon suggested that people donate instead of dispose.
They said that if your children don’t have anyone to pass down sports equipment or clothes to, consider donating them to a family that may not have the means.
“It’s a win-win for everyone. You get rid of things you no longer need and the kids make use of the items.”
If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.