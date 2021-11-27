Save money with make-your-own cleaning supplies

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This time of year, most of us are trying to save up a bit of money for the Christmas season that is fast approaching. A reader from Oregon sent me this hint several years ago and said this really saves them money.

She takes old wool sweaters that have been ruined in the dryer, cuts them up and makes pads for those newer mops on the market.

She will measure the pad on the bottom of the mop and then cut new ones from the old sweater to the same size.

The sweater pieces stick like Velcro on the bottom of the mop. When the pads get dirty, she just tosses them in the washer then air dries them for re-use.

One of my friends uses her granddaughter’s old cloth diapers when they get too holey to use on the babies. She says they work just fine. She also just washes the strips in the washer and hangs them to dry.

•••

This came from an Ohio reader: I was in the grocery store the other day and observed a young woman with a couple of little ones ahead of me.

She had the usual vegetables in her cart – a big of onions, two bags of potatoes, and a few other things. Then she stopped at the “gadget” section of the store and grabbed a couple of those round, plastic scrubbers that we use when we scrub out the baking pan or skillet where food got stuck.

I watched her check the price of the items, and she put one of them back on the hook. Her little girl asked her why she did that, and she told her daughter they didn’t have enough money to buy them.

I spoke up and told her of a hint you had in the paper years ago about using the plastic onion and potato bags after the contents were gone.