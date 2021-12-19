Save some money and keep things smelling good with these tips

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A reader shared this gift idea for a grandparent:

We just had our first baby about 8 months ago, and of course he’s growing up fast. I had to buy him some new socks the other day, as he’s outgrown the ones we got him at birth.

The lady at the counter told me how I could save them for a while. She said to put some cotton in them and then sprinkle in good smelling perfumed powder before sewing them up. You can put them in dresser drawers to keep them smelling good.

We decided the new grandmas would probably like them as well!

•••

To keep your closet smelling good, just put some scented soap (unwrapped) in an old sock and slip it over a hanger at the end of the rod. Or you can use cinnamon sticks in a sock. It’s cheaper than those expensive room deodorizers.

•••

Before you put that bag of charcoal briquettes away for the winter, take a couple pieces out and stash them in the corner of a shelf in the refrigerator.

The charcoal will absorb any odors that come off the food – especially when bowls are left uncovered – and the tastes and smell will not stick to other food items.

•••

When freezing poultry such as chickens, turkeys and wild birds such as grouse and pheasant, they will keep better if you put them in a plastic bag and them put the bag in a sink full of really warm water to force any excess air out of the bag. This should even force out air in the bird cavity as well.