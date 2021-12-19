Save some money and keep things smelling good with these tips

A reader shared this gift idea for a grandparent:
We just had our first baby about 8 months ago, and of course he’s growing up fast. I had to buy him some new socks the other day, as he’s outgrown the ones we got him at birth.
The lady at the counter told me how I could save them for a while. She said to put some cotton in them and then sprinkle in good smelling perfumed powder before sewing them up. You can put them in dresser drawers to keep them smelling good.
We decided the new grandmas would probably like them as well!
•••
To keep your closet smelling good, just put some scented soap (unwrapped) in an old sock and slip it over a hanger at the end of the rod. Or you can use cinnamon sticks in a sock. It’s cheaper than those expensive room deodorizers.
•••
Before you put that bag of charcoal briquettes away for the winter, take a couple pieces out and stash them in the corner of a shelf in the refrigerator.
The charcoal will absorb any odors that come off the food – especially when bowls are left uncovered – and the tastes and smell will not stick to other food items.
•••
When freezing poultry such as chickens, turkeys and wild birds such as grouse and pheasant, they will keep better if you put them in a plastic bag and them put the bag in a sink full of really warm water to force any excess air out of the bag. This should even force out air in the bird cavity as well.
While the bag is under water, twist it to seal any air out of the bag before you tie it up. The meat will keep a lot better, and no freezer burn.
•••
I have a friend that is a true dyed-in-the-wool cheepskate. I went to visit her the other day and she asked if I wanted a cup of coffee.
I said, sure. She then went to her refrigerator freezer and took two cubes of brown stuff out of a bag, put them in the coffee cups and microwaved them for a couple minutes. We had fresh coffee!
She said she didn’t waste a thing.
She also uses the frozen coffee cubes in the late summer time when it’s so terribly hot. She makes iced coffee instead of iced tea.
•••
If you’re continually sewing or stitching something, you will end up with a lot of scraps and ends of fabric that you will probably never use.
If you have a friend or relative that makes quilts, give the fabric bits to them instead of tossing them in the trash.
Let’s face it, fabric is not cheap, and if the material can be used to make a cover fro someone who needs it, why not?
