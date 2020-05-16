After more time spent indoors, readers may have discovered some issues with plumbing not previously noticed.
A reader Wyoming has discovered a cure for lime buildup that becomes a problem in many toilets.
“I had lime buildup and it wouldn’t flush right so i bought a cheap sump pump from Wal-Mart with some 1” plastic hose from a hardware store.
“After shutting off the water and draining the tank while putting an old towel down at the exit of the toilet, set the sump pump in the toilet bowl and put two bottles of CLR in the bowl and the hose in the toilet tank with enough water to circulate.
“Holding the stopper on the tank with the hose, I circulated it for abount half an hour until I had a really good flow.”
A reader from Nebraska said that using rubbing alcohol for most of the kitchen cleaning has saved time and offered peace of mind, as it acts as a disinfectant.
“The stains just scrub away and germs will go with it. Anytime I can kill germs, I do it.”
As winter clothes are going away for the spring and summer months, a reader suggested securing buttons on the winter clothes.
When doing so, they wrote to make sure to apply clear nail polish to the buttons to help strengthen threads that tend to break over time.
