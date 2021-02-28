Tips for de-icing

Should another cold snap hit the area, here’s a suggestion:
“Mix 1 tablespoon dish soap and 1 tablespoon rubbing alcohol in 2 quarts of warm water and pour on your sidewalk. It stops the ice from forming.”
•••
Along the same line, a reader from South Dakota used the same trick for windows:
“If your windows constantly are iced over on the inside of panes, try this trick my mother used for years.
“She would soak a kitchen sponge in plain rubbing alcohol and then wipe it over the pane every few days. The windows never did ice over and she could always see what was going on in the barnyard with the milk cows.”
Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.