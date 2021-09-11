Tips for tidying up the cleaning closet, finding new hot pads

For those of us with a penchant for losing stuff in the cleaning closet:

“If you have a cleaning supply closet and things get lost in it, my neighbor has the perfect solution.

“I was visiting her the other day and a closet door was open and hanging on it was one of those shoe bag things that is to hold about 12 pairs at a time. But, she didn’t have shoes in it. She had all of her cleaning supplies in it and all organized.

“On the top, she had the cleaners so that her small children could not get to them. The others contained dust rags, a brush for cleaning up the corners, a spray bottle of some kind, some floor wax and other assorted items. And, it was all out of reach of the toddlers and even the 6 year old. I thought it was a really good idea for the mothers of the little ones and thought maybe someone else could use the idea.”

•••

Here are some rapid fire tips:

“To take water white spots from furniture, just wet a wash rag with some rubbing alcohol and rub the piece lightly.”

“If you have had some kind of food get really stuck in a baking pan, take a used dryer sheet and put in a pan with enough water to cover the crud. Leave it sit for a good 15-25 minutes and then the crud will come right off.”

“You can really make a nice hot pad holders from quilted crib and bed pads. If you cut with pinking shears, no binding will be needed.”

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

