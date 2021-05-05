A capricious South Dakota spring

I’ve always described autumn in South Dakota as a fickle time of the year, but for quite a while now I’ve been thinking that for fickle, spring beats fall six ways from Sunday.
Fickle is defines as “changing frequently, especially as regards one’s loyalties, interests or affection.” I don’t know about affection, but this spring has had its share of changes.
Still, I should leave fickle for fall and give spring its own word. How about capricious? That means “given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior.” That has been spring of 2021.
My son-in-law lay in shorts and a T-shirt in a hammock on our front steps during the Easter weekend. He took a photo of his bare feet with the Missouri River as the back-drop. That evening I bagged the hammock away because the weather forecast called for temperatures near freezing and persistent rains. Now that’s capricious.
A couple of times this spring, Nancy and I have shivered on metal bleachers at junior high track meets. One afternoon, with 52 degrees and light cloud cover, the north wind still cut straight through my jacket, bulky hoodie, long-sleeved T-shirt and short-sleeved T-shirt. The short-sleeved shirt reads “Chamberlain Track and Field.” That’s supposed to let people know my allegiance when I go to track meets. It isn’t designed to be the fourth layer of clothing. All that was missing that afternoon was a steady drizzle.
My track memories too often include rain, sleet or snow and cold weather. Yes, I remember a couple of state track meets when nearly every competitor on the field and half the fans in the stands risked sunburns as they stripped to shorts and T-shirts because of the cloudless day, the calm wind and the 80-plus degree temperatures. But mostly I remember wet and chilly.
We had more than a taste of that this year. We’ve been trailing our granddaughter around the region to meets for the last few weeks, and we’ve had our share of weather incidents.
The first meet, a junior high Corn Palace Relays at Mitchell, was canceled because of the windy, wet and cold forecast. That was disappointing, not only because it was going to be the first chance for to see the granddaughter run but also because it would have been the first time I returned to Joe Quintal Field since the regional track meet in 1962, my senior year in high school. The track had cinders in those days, and Joe Quintal served as official starter. I have no idea what the field was named, if anything, but I know it wasn’t Joe Quintal.
Platte was the second meet on the schedule. It rained, hard at times, and the wind blew. The milers we watched from our vehicle were shivering and sopping wet. Just as our girl prepared to take the field for the open 400 meters, the announcer told everyone the rest of the meet was canceled. Well, now. I was disappointed our girl didn’t get to run, but I confess I was a bit relieved, too.
At Mount Vernon we did get to see the granddaughter run. It was a fair day, but colder than it looked. That’s how it was at Winner the next week. The rain held off, but by evening it was darned cold for spectators and competitors alike. The granddaughter got to run the 800 and mile, and she seemed happy to be with her teammates, so I guess an old guy can’t ask much more than that – except maybe for an extra layer of clothing.
One thing I’ve noticed in recent years at granddaughters’ track meets: Every school has a super all-weather track. I sometimes wonder what it might have been like to run on that sort of surface. When I competed for the Cubs back in the Dark Ages, Winner had a dirt track. I thought it was great. Chamberlain didn’t have a track at all. We practiced by running around the baseball field.
My first meet as a freshman was in Pierre. The cinders were soaked from a couple of days of steady rain. Sleet squalls blew across the field now and then during the meet. I remember anchoring the mile relay, the last event of the day. I remember sleet stinging my face as I ran. I don’t have a clue what other teams were running. My teammates and I got green ribbons for fifth place. Sunshine and an all-weather track couldn’t have made the day much better than that.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.