A capricious South Dakota spring

I’ve always described autumn in South Dakota as a fickle time of the year, but for quite a while now I’ve been thinking that for fickle, spring beats fall six ways from Sunday.

Fickle is defines as “changing frequently, especially as regards one’s loyalties, interests or affection.” I don’t know about affection, but this spring has had its share of changes.

Still, I should leave fickle for fall and give spring its own word. How about capricious? That means “given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior.” That has been spring of 2021.

My son-in-law lay in shorts and a T-shirt in a hammock on our front steps during the Easter weekend. He took a photo of his bare feet with the Missouri River as the back-drop. That evening I bagged the hammock away because the weather forecast called for temperatures near freezing and persistent rains. Now that’s capricious.

A couple of times this spring, Nancy and I have shivered on metal bleachers at junior high track meets. One afternoon, with 52 degrees and light cloud cover, the north wind still cut straight through my jacket, bulky hoodie, long-sleeved T-shirt and short-sleeved T-shirt. The short-sleeved shirt reads “Chamberlain Track and Field.” That’s supposed to let people know my allegiance when I go to track meets. It isn’t designed to be the fourth layer of clothing. All that was missing that afternoon was a steady drizzle.

My track memories too often include rain, sleet or snow and cold weather. Yes, I remember a couple of state track meets when nearly every competitor on the field and half the fans in the stands risked sunburns as they stripped to shorts and T-shirts because of the cloudless day, the calm wind and the 80-plus degree temperatures. But mostly I remember wet and chilly.