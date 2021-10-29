A good place to start a farm

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The headline popped up on an unsolicited email, and while I figured it was spam, I couldn’t keep myself from reading more about the topic.

The headline said this: “South Dakota is the sixth best state to start a farm or ranch.’’ Intriguing, am I right?

What grown-up farm kid could resist reading more, to find out why his home state is ranked sixth? And what self-respecting resident of South Dakota could resist ripping through the article to see which five states this so-called survey thinks are better places to start a farm and ranch? What do you mean, we’re sixth?

An outfit called Lawnstarter put out the article. I don’t know who they are or why they’re ranking states on attractiveness for new farmers or ranchers, but I went through the piece, anyway. Here are a couple of things I read:

“Farming and ranching aren’t the most glamorous jobs.’’ Yes, I kind of knew that from growing up on a farm where we raised alfalfa and small grains and corn and cattle. I never considered my farm work for my dad was anything like glamorous. Glamorous would have been life guarding at the local swimming pool.

“Despite a rigorous work schedule, agriculture is among the most rewarding and essential professions.’’ Today, as an adult, I know that. Even more, I understand it. As a young boy, it didn’t occur to me what I was doing out on the land was either rewarding or essential. It was just what my family did. We farmed. So did many people I knew as a kid.

When I started covering the South Dakota Legislature as a newspaper reporter, a surprising number of the members of the House and Senate were farmers or ranchers. I’ve always understood that one reason the Legislature met in the dead of winter was because that’s when farm and ranch folks could get away for a while and go make laws. When I retired from full-time newspapering after 40 years of covering the Legislature, only a handful of farmers served. Things change.