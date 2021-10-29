A good place to start a farm

The headline popped up on an unsolicited email, and while I figured it was spam, I couldn’t keep myself from reading more about the topic.
The headline said this: “South Dakota is the sixth best state to start a farm or ranch.’’ Intriguing, am I right?
What grown-up farm kid could resist reading more, to find out why his home state is ranked sixth? And what self-respecting resident of South Dakota could resist ripping through the article to see which five states this so-called survey thinks are better places to start a farm and ranch? What do you mean, we’re sixth?
An outfit called Lawnstarter put out the article. I don’t know who they are or why they’re ranking states on attractiveness for new farmers or ranchers, but I went through the piece, anyway. Here are a couple of things I read:
“Farming and ranching aren’t the most glamorous jobs.’’ Yes, I kind of knew that from growing up on a farm where we raised alfalfa and small grains and corn and cattle. I never considered my farm work for my dad was anything like glamorous. Glamorous would have been life guarding at the local swimming pool.
“Despite a rigorous work schedule, agriculture is among the most rewarding and essential professions.’’ Today, as an adult, I know that. Even more, I understand it. As a young boy, it didn’t occur to me what I was doing out on the land was either rewarding or essential. It was just what my family did. We farmed. So did many people I knew as a kid.
When I started covering the South Dakota Legislature as a newspaper reporter, a surprising number of the members of the House and Senate were farmers or ranchers. I’ve always understood that one reason the Legislature met in the dead of winter was because that’s when farm and ranch folks could get away for a while and go make laws. When I retired from full-time newspapering after 40 years of covering the Legislature, only a handful of farmers served. Things change.
Anyway, this article that showed up in my email also had this to say: “The time couldn’t be more ripe to start a farm or ranch – the ag industry faces massive shortage of farmers and ranchers, who are more critical than ever to maintain our food supply. But where do you have the highest chance of starting a ‘Green Acres’ life?’’
Now, see, that’s the thing right there. These folks are talking about starting a “Green Acres’’ life. How romantic. Maybe you remember that television series from the late 1960s? Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor were the stars. One description of the show says, “A New York City attorney and his wife attempt to live as genteel farmers in the bizarre community of Hooterville.’’
It was a bizarre community, I’ll agree. But I’ve never connected farming with the word genteel. That word doesn’t sound like plain, hard-working folks. Farmers and ranchers don’t have time to be genteel, not when they’re pulling a calf in an early spring blizzard or hurrying to get a truckload of wheat into the bin ahead of a rainstorm.
And maybe it’s a good time to start a farm, but it isn’t easy. If I had the capital and land and enough deep inner strength to consider a farm, South Dakota and this region is where I’d want to start one. My family did it. Working and living on their farm put me on a path to a decent life. I was pretty good at farm work. I knew I’d never be good at figuring out what work had to be done and when. And I for sure knew I’d be awful at living with the uncertainties and risks that are all around a farm or ranch.
Still, I don’t know if there are five better places to start a farm than right here. The online article put Montana at the top, followed by Kansas, North Dakota, Texas and Oklahoma. Well, at least two of South Dakota’s adjoining neighbors are right up top. That’s based on 421 different metrics, so it must be valid.
My other neighbors ranked seventh (Iowa), 10th (Wyoming), 11th (Nebraska) and 20th (Minnesota). Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Alaska were down at the bottom.
Even if I were young, just starting out, I can’t imagine I’d try to make a living on a farm. I sure hope some young men and women are interested, though. We need them.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.