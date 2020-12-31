A habit of hunkering down

As the new year arrives, I have to tell you, I spent some time in the run-up to New Year’s Eve wondering whether folks in these parts would avoid big parties and dances and instead just hunker down to greet 2021, what with the pandemic and all.
Hunkering down was my plan. I usually listen to the best medical experts’ advice, sure. To be honest, though, hunkering down on New Year’s Eve has been my habit for the past several years. We catch a movie on television, eat some chips and dip, maybe crack a can of diet soda. But if we catch the stroke of midnight, it’s because we saw it on East Coast time on TV before turning in for the night. It’s been a while since I actually lasted to midnight in my own time zone.
I don’t mind hunkering down. I saw a thing on the internet a while back from some introverts’ group that talked about avoiding group gatherings, maintaining a safe social distance and staying home as much as possible during the pandemic. Then it said, “Are you kidding? I’ve been training for this my whole life.’’ Me, too, and I have to say that ever since last spring when the COVID-19 guidelines began to circulate, I’ve been killing this whole “avoid crowds and stay home’’ thing. I am seen, but only if you come to my house and peer in the windows.
New Year’s Eve on the farm was isolated, too, when I was young. Who would you go see? You had to figure the weather would be cold. The roads probably had ruts and even some snow drifts. The neighbors were staying home. It wasn’t a time for neighboring out in my country. If we’d packed into the Jeep and driven two miles to the nearest neighbor on New Year’s Eve, I’m sure they’d have invited us in. I’m pretty sure they’d have struggled to hide their annoyance, and I doubt they’d have offered seconds on the coffee or cookies. Out in the kitchen the mom and dad would have been whispering, “What are they thinking, coming here tonight? When are they leaving?’’
That’s one reason we stayed home. Another is, what if the neighbors pulled that trick on us the next New Year’s Eve?
In college, home for the holidays, I used to take Nancy to the dance the fire department sponsored. It was one big party, with people being happy, people pretending to be happy and people sometimes getting too happy for their own good. I didn’t much care for a scene like that, but I did like that brown-eyed young woman who was willing to accompany me to the ball, so there was that.
For several years I played in a dance band, a four-piece combo called the Standbys. We mostly played for an older crowd that recognized old standards, old country and old rock and roll. We mostly played in Pierre or Fort Pierre. The first time we were offered a gig in Brookings, I told the guy, “We will have to check with our wives. We’ve never played a dance job out of town.’’ The guy hired us, anyway.
We played several parties on New Year’s Eve during our 15-year run as one of the top 10 or 20 dance bands in Pierre. Those were pretty easy jobs for the most part. People showed up ready to dance. They danced to pretty much whatever we played, and we were the kind of band that tried to play whatever the crowd was dancing to.
We had a bit of an argument over price. One of our members told us that real musicians considered New Year’s Eve “musicians’ harvest.’ That meant they charged double their regular fee. Our regular fee was $300 for four hours. We suggested $600 to a club owner early on. He shrugged. “I’ll just get another band.’’ I’d like to say we didn’t cave on price. We did.
The problem with New Year’s Eve gigs came after the midnight countdown and the “Auld Lang Syne.’’ We were in a mood to mellow out and coast to the end of the night. Some revelers wanted loud rock and roll and lots of it. People talk about creative tension as if it’s a good thing. It never was in those situations.
Still, we always made it through the night and into the New Year. I’m hoping each of you did that, too, after an exceedingly strange 2020. Time to look ahead.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.