A habit of hunkering down

As the new year arrives, I have to tell you, I spent some time in the run-up to New Year’s Eve wondering whether folks in these parts would avoid big parties and dances and instead just hunker down to greet 2021, what with the pandemic and all.

Hunkering down was my plan. I usually listen to the best medical experts’ advice, sure. To be honest, though, hunkering down on New Year’s Eve has been my habit for the past several years. We catch a movie on television, eat some chips and dip, maybe crack a can of diet soda. But if we catch the stroke of midnight, it’s because we saw it on East Coast time on TV before turning in for the night. It’s been a while since I actually lasted to midnight in my own time zone.

I don’t mind hunkering down. I saw a thing on the internet a while back from some introverts’ group that talked about avoiding group gatherings, maintaining a safe social distance and staying home as much as possible during the pandemic. Then it said, “Are you kidding? I’ve been training for this my whole life.’’ Me, too, and I have to say that ever since last spring when the COVID-19 guidelines began to circulate, I’ve been killing this whole “avoid crowds and stay home’’ thing. I am seen, but only if you come to my house and peer in the windows.

New Year’s Eve on the farm was isolated, too, when I was young. Who would you go see? You had to figure the weather would be cold. The roads probably had ruts and even some snow drifts. The neighbors were staying home. It wasn’t a time for neighboring out in my country. If we’d packed into the Jeep and driven two miles to the nearest neighbor on New Year’s Eve, I’m sure they’d have invited us in. I’m pretty sure they’d have struggled to hide their annoyance, and I doubt they’d have offered seconds on the coffee or cookies. Out in the kitchen the mom and dad would have been whispering, “What are they thinking, coming here tonight? When are they leaving?’’