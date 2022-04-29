A lesson in pain and dentistry

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first time a dentist prepared to fill a cavity in one of my teeth, I turned down his offer of Novacaine. I didn’t know if the family could afford it.

I was a young lad at the time, and not an unintelligent boy. Wise in the ways of the world, though, I was not. Maybe 9 or 10 years old, I’d never had a cavity before, never had a filling, never had a tooth pulled, only been to a dentist once, maybe twice before. I didn’t really understand what Novacaine was.

I just knew it sounded expensive, and we were a farm family. We bought used tractors and pickups and implements. I figured only people who were wealthy bought new vehicles. Since we didn’t do that, I was pretty sure we lacked the money.

(It’s probably true that we were always short on cash. With our land and cattle and so on, I think we had a fair amount of wealth. We just didn’t have much liquidity, I think is the term. It’s the same way with me. I have a modest amount of wealth because of our house. I’d just have to sell it to have any cash, and I fear most of that cash would go to pay the mortgage.)

But I was talking about dentistry. Before we moved to town for school years, I don’t think I’d even been to a dentist. I guess I had pretty good teeth, although my two top-front baby teeth got jammed up into my gums when I slipped and crashed into the top of a church pew during Midnight Mass a couple of weeks before my first birthday. Nobody in those days saw a dentist for that problem. From what my mother told me later, I didn’t have upper front teeth until my permanent ones finally pushed the broken ones out of the way. It all worked out on its own.

After we moved to town, my folks made an appointment with Dr. Henry Mueller, Chamberlain’s dentist who would become school board chairman by the time I graduated from high school. I have only a vague recollection of that first visit. I’m pretty sure Doc Mueller told my mom that I had great teeth. He attributed it to not having candy around the farm. Perhaps that was true, but we did have rust-colored, foul-smelling artesian water. I can’t imagine why that didn’t rot every tooth in my mouth. My dad took to hauling drinking water from town about the time we bought the Chamberlain house. Maybe that “good Missouri River water’’ saved me for a while.

I guess a couple of years of town living, with easy access to the downtown five-and-dime store with its five-cent Baby Ruths the size of a foot-long hot dog were bad for my dental health. On one of my next visits, Doc Mueller told me I had a cavity. It needed filling and he was prepared to tackle the job right away.

These days, filling a tooth would be a separate appointment, I think. My recollection is that in those days, a person showed up for an appointment, the dentist diagnosed the problem and immediately set about repairs. Sometimes that stretched the visit, which left every chair in the waiting room filled with a patient waiting, sometimes in a most decidedly impatient manner, for their turn in the chair.

The first time I visited the dentist, my mom came along. On subsequent visits, I walked to the office after school, took a chair and tried to find a Sports Illustrated or Field and Stream that was less than a year old. Because I was alone on my first-cavity visit, I couldn’t check with my mom on the solvency of our checking account. So, I turned down the Novacaine. Big mistake.

I learned that day that I have a pretty low threshold of pain. We got through it. It was just one cavity. The scream of the whirring drill hurt more than the actual grinding into my tooth. That might mean the pain was more mental than physical. Before Doc Mueller told me we were done and asked me to swish some water around in my mouth and spit into a basin that sat next to the chair. What happened to those things, anyway?

Back home, I asked my folks if we could have sprung for the painkiller. If not, I said, I’d rob a bank before I went to the dentist ever again.

