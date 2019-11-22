On this date in 2013, a younger person at the state agency where I worked came into my cubicle in the morning to ask if I knew why the flag outside flew at half staff.
“Well, yeah,’’ I said. “It’s the 50th anniversary of the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.’’
The coworker, maybe 30 years old then, looked surprised and said, “Wow, they lower the flags for that?’’
The response angered me a bit, though it probably shouldn’t have. I mean, Kennedy’s assassination during a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas happened two decades before this kid was born. By the time my coworker came along, it was the 1980s. Ronald Reagan was president, the country was kind of between wars, and MTV had started turning music into a thing as much about rapidly changing images as about melodies, harmonies and lyrics. I suppose Kennedy’s death was as much ancient history as was Abraham Lincoln’s assassination or the Peloponnesian War.
But my coworker hadn’t been sitting in an ill-fitting Army uniform in a classroom in the ROTC Armory on the South Dakota State campus when the news of the assassination broke. Our instructor, a sergeant in the Army, was trying to teach a group of sophomores the principles of warfare.
It was a Friday, the first class period after lunch, not an easy time to concentrate on superior fire power, the element of surprise or the importance of supply lines. Our concentration lagged until a knock came at the door. An officer stepped in, whispered with our instructor and left.
Our sergeant was quiet for a few seconds, his back to the class. He cleared his throat, turned to us and said quietly, “The commander in chief has been shot. Classes are dismissed for the day.’’
I remember a moment of confusion. Commander in chief? What? The kid next to me said aloud, “He’s talking about the president.’’ The sergeant left the room. The door stood open and with the other members of the class, I left the armory. We milled around on the steps outside asking questions with no answers. In a time before cell phones, we had no immediate way to scan breaking-news headlines. For most of my classmates, the only place to find out what was going on was the radio in their dorm room or the television set in the lobby of their dormitory. One by one, the members of the class drifted off, either toward the dorms or toward the student union across the campus green and past the library to the southwest.
The ROTC Armory was just east of the Printing and Journalism building, so I headed that way. I knew that on the second floor of the J-school, at the far end of the hall where its 24-hour-a-day chatter would be less intrusive, an Associated Press printer would be spitting out bulletins and updates and new leads. I knew of no better place to quickly catch up on the news than that hallway with that printer.
When I reached the top of the J-school stairs and looked down the hallway, I saw at least 20 other journalism students crowded around the printer. The ones closest to the machine loudly read off the newest information to those of us who weren’t close enough to read for ourselves. I remember standing with those other would-be reporters and editors for the longest time, the closeness of the group a comfort on a day when the world had gone out of control. At some point, I realized I still wore my ROTC uniform, and I remember thinking I should go back to the dorm and change. But I wasn’t ready to leave what I suppose you could call the security of the group.
Campus was quiet when I finally walked back to my dorm. That evening the downtown bars were full, but nobody played the juke box and people were listless. Places closed down early.
I borrowed a car the next morning and drove to St. Paul. My girlfriend, Nancy, was a student at the College of St. Catherine. That school dismissed classes until after Thanksgiving, so I drove Nancy home to Chamberlain. I spent the weekend watching television with my mom in her darkened living room. We were quiet as the screen showed images of the widow, the children and Black Jack, the high-spirited, riderless horse.
As I drove back to campus late in the day, flags flew at half-staff in every town I passed.