Ag sees monster-sized improvements since my day

I always thought the John Deere 720 we used on the farm was a giant tractor, but when I went on a newspaper assignment to a massive farm in the central part of South Dakota, I realized I’d been wrong my whole life.
The 720 was our first diesel tractor. It wasn’t that much bigger than the Farmall M tractor we’d been using for as long as I’d been old enough to go to the fields. The driver sat just a little higher on the 720, though, and that meant a lot to a kid like me. Also, you started a gas motor to start the diesel motor, and that made it seem exotic.
I left the farm for college and a newspaper career without ever driving anything bigger than the John Deere. I sometimes walked through machinery row at the State Fair and looked at the big tractors and other farm implements, but I was just killing time between news appointments.
One time – early ‘80s? – I accompanied a group of East Coast bankers on a visit to a huge farm in the middle of South Dakota. Those guys had invested or planned to in-vest in the operation. The farm had section after section of corn and center pivot irrigation systems scattered over the land like those huge hi-line towers that carry power from Missouri River dams.
What impressed the Easterners most was a tractor called Big Bud. The thing was a monster. Our John Deere wasn’t much bigger than one of Big Bud’s tires. The folks from back East swarmed around it like kids at a new carnival ride. Once I got over the sheer size of the thing, I knew it was nothing more than a better tool for farming a piece of ground – a really big piece of ground. That’s what a person does with a tractor, farms the land, tries to raise a crop, hopes to pay off the current bank note and start next growing season square with the world.
I thought about that oversized tractor now and then when I traveled gravel roads through isolated parts of the region on news assignments. I would have jumped at the chance to drive one of those beasts, sure. I couldn’t imagine how it would have fit into any type of farming anyone in our rural neighborhood could have conceived of doing. In my day, in my part of the world, nobody dreamed of farming on the scale it would have taken to keep a monster tractor busy.
Use the thing to pack silage? I don’t think so. We had a couple of those little Ford trac-tors for jobs like that. They were kind of the Shetland ponies of the farming world. One of ours had a half track attachment that made it easy to pack down each truckload of silage. The half-track also made it easy to scoot over the top of drifted snow instead of fighting through the drifts.
What the Fords didn’t have was a heater. Well, of course not. They didn’t have cabs. None of our tractors had cabs. Sun, rain, wind or snow, you sat out in the open as you mowed or cultivated or bucked hay or pulled the once-orange Case combine. Even the John Deere, the tractor I liked best, was open to the elements. Still, it had a sort of shock absorber under the padded seat, and that was worth a lot.
The Farmall had a canvas kit that could be snapped on during coldest weather. The canvas made a funnel from the front of the tractor back past the driver’s seat. The funnel captured the heat from the tractor engine and let it flow over the driver. It wasn’t perfect, but any heat at all was better than none in the dead of winter. The canvas didn’t reach high enough to blow heat over the driver’s head. Probably just as well. The hot air captured by the canvas rig was thick with engine fumes. Better to pull the ear flaps down and collar up than to breathe in the foul fumes.
Sometimes when it was really cold, Dad used to ask if I wanted to ride from the home place out to the stack yard, standing on the tractor drawbar and clinging to the back of the seat. I’d catch some of the engine heat, he’d say. I did that one time and decided walking in cold, fresh air beat riding in what amount to an oversized exhaust pipe.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.