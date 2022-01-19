Ag sees monster-sized improvements since my day

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I always thought the John Deere 720 we used on the farm was a giant tractor, but when I went on a newspaper assignment to a massive farm in the central part of South Dakota, I realized I’d been wrong my whole life.

The 720 was our first diesel tractor. It wasn’t that much bigger than the Farmall M tractor we’d been using for as long as I’d been old enough to go to the fields. The driver sat just a little higher on the 720, though, and that meant a lot to a kid like me. Also, you started a gas motor to start the diesel motor, and that made it seem exotic.

I left the farm for college and a newspaper career without ever driving anything bigger than the John Deere. I sometimes walked through machinery row at the State Fair and looked at the big tractors and other farm implements, but I was just killing time between news appointments.

One time – early ‘80s? – I accompanied a group of East Coast bankers on a visit to a huge farm in the middle of South Dakota. Those guys had invested or planned to in-vest in the operation. The farm had section after section of corn and center pivot irrigation systems scattered over the land like those huge hi-line towers that carry power from Missouri River dams.

What impressed the Easterners most was a tractor called Big Bud. The thing was a monster. Our John Deere wasn’t much bigger than one of Big Bud’s tires. The folks from back East swarmed around it like kids at a new carnival ride. Once I got over the sheer size of the thing, I knew it was nothing more than a better tool for farming a piece of ground – a really big piece of ground. That’s what a person does with a tractor, farms the land, tries to raise a crop, hopes to pay off the current bank note and start next growing season square with the world.