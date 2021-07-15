Always appreciate a mid-summer rain

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s possible that the single biggest confidence booster I received in my entire life was the time my dad let me back a grain wagon load of wheat into the shed by myself.

Yeah, I know. That sounds like no big deal, right? Back a wagon load of grain into the shed. Farm kids do that every day, right? Well, yes and no.

For one thing, I’d never actually done it before. I was maybe 11, no more than 12 years old. I’d seen it done, but seeing and doing aren’t always the same thing. Figuring out how to coordinate the tractor and wagon so the front end of the tractor propels the back end of the wagon in the right direction wasn’t as easy as everyone but me made it look.

For another thing, we were in the middle of a bumper wheat harvest. We hadn’t had one of those for a while. We intended to bring home every last bushel in the field. And a July rain and hail storm with strong wind was bearing down on the farm. If that wheat didn’t get under cover before the storm hit, it would take about 10 seconds for the whole wagon to be swamped. Even I knew that would be bad.

I’d driven the tractor with the wagon into the farmyard just fine. I made a sweeping circle and prepared to back the thing into the shed. The doorway looked to be about a foot wide from where I sat on the tractor seat. My dad parked his pickup and hollered that he could take over if I wanted. I can’t imagine what made me shake him off, but I did.

Dad could be a little intense during wheat harvest, and a big storm could test his patience. Even so, he let me back and pull forward, back and pull forward, hop down and walk to the back of the trailer to inspect the opening and the angles and then back and pull forward a couple more times. Dad could have thrown up his hands and taken over at any point, but he stood in the shelter of the garage door and let me work the problem.