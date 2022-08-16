Amateur baseball

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I tell people I never played baseball as a kid, but of course that’s not completely true.

I grew up on a farm, and what farm kid hasn’t owned a glove, a bat and one or two baseballs? I sure did. What I mean is that I never played organized baseball, not even youth level. I messed around, though, tossing the ball up and hitting it at the side of the granary. I threw the ball as high as I could and tried to catch it. Those are things a kid can do alone in the farm yard, if he’s careful not to turn an ankle in a tractor rut or trip over a pile of steel posts near the shed. We didn’t have a warning track.

The bats I used were my dad’s. He played town ball as a young man. The bats were scarred, but one faintly said Louisville Slugger on the barrel. The baseballs were well worn, maybe a little bit out of round, soft in spots. But they worked for me. And the glove, picked up at a sale somewhere, was old. The leather had been oil-treated regularly, though, and it was more than enough for what I was doing with it.

So, yes, I whiled away some time after supper on those long summer nights when the sun stayed awake almost forever. I was pretty much a loner, anyway. If I hadn’t been out smacking the granary with a batted ball, I’d have been inside reading a novel. Most evenings, I’d do that soon enough, when dusk fell and sent me indoors. But in a time of homes without air conditioning, evenings outside were as comfortable – sometimes more so – as evenings in the house.

Sometimes, not often enough to satisfy me completely but enough to make me grateful for his attention, Dad would sit a spell after supper to let things settle, and then he’d come out and offer to hit some grounders and pop flies to me. Maybe the game would only last 20 or 30 minutes, but I can still see the big man gripping the bat handle in one hand and tossing a baseball high with the other hand. He wore a faded blue work shirt and grease-spotted cotton pants, but I thought he looked just like Ted Kluszewski, the Cincinnati slugger with biceps the size of a small hog.

Dad would offer a tip now and then, but mostly he just threw the ball, swung with one arm and smacked line drives and two-hoppers and towering pop-ups from his spot near the garage way across the farm yard to where I played fielder. I learned to get my glove down on skipping ground balls, most of the time, but I never did master the art of scanning the evening sky and figuring out exactly where a pop fly would land. More often than I like to admit, it landed behind me, 10 feet in front of me or square on my shoulder. The guys calling the broadcasts of games on the radio made it sound so simple. “There’s a high fly to right field. Aaron moves to his left, settles under it and makes the catch. Two out.’’

To this day, when I watch bits of games on television, I focus on the way the fielders camp under the fly balls. And after 78 years of living, I still don’t understand the secret. I didn’t understand how players could not be afraid to get hit in the face with a ball, hit or thrown.

Take that fear of being hit in the face, fast forward many years and consider this: When our younger son, a tall and rangy left-handed pitcher, was in Little League, he talked me into catching for him out in the back yard several evenings. I agreed because, well, that’s what parents do sometimes for their kids.

Man, he threw fast. Even as a fourth- and fifth-grader, he could really wing the ball. I crouched approximately the official distance from him, near a little pine tree that survived more dry years than you’d think possible, and I tried to snag the ball. Sometimes I did. Sometimes I didn’t, and I had to run across the street to retrieve it.

A couple of times, his fastball took me completely by surprise and blew past my face and into the passenger door of my compact pickup, parked at the curb. Those were the times when I wished we had a granary.