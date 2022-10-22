An off-farm adventure

One of my favorite stories about my dad in his younger days involved the time he and one of his brothers hopped a freight train in the middle of South Dakota and rode to the World’s Fair in Chicago.

That would have been 1933, I guess. Dad was 22. Depression gripped the land. Things were hard on the small farm his family worked on the dry prairie a short drive west of the Missouri River near the town of Reliance. I think it’s the prettiest place in the world, but it can be harsh. That was especially so in the ‘30s.

The family had little money. Well, who did? Drought, wind storms and grasshoppers made it tough to even put in a crop, much less end the season with enough to harvest and market. Just keeping the land was a victory.

Like a lot of folks in those times, Dad and his two brothers clawed and scraped for jobs. They weren’t picky. They’d do anything that would put a few coins in their pockets at the end of a hard day. I learned recently that Dad and his next-older brother went to Lead in the Black Hills once when they heard the Homestake Gold Mine was hiring. They got to the Hills to discover that a whole bunch of other folks had heard the same report. Way more people showed up than the mine had jobs to fill.

What I’m saying is, there were times during the Dustbowl Days when, no matter how a person searched, there was no work. Dad says that’s why he and his brother felt free to hop a freight and ride to Chicago. My dad had never seen such a city. Reliance was what he knew best. Chamberlain, 18 miles to the east and just across the Missouri, was a metropolis, until he saw Chicago. I guess he and his brother walked as much of that city as they could manage in the short time they stayed. They had only a few dollars between them, but they slept for next to nothing in big old rooming houses, ate on the cheap, a couple of times with some hoboes near the tracks. They tried to make every dime they spent buy them an unforgettable experience.

I asked once if he was scared. Not really, he said. Oh, maybe of falling off the train in his sleep. He guessed there were people who might have wanted to rob them, but, really, what did they have anybody would want? One time he started to tell me a story about seeing some rich people riding a trolley. The story trailed off. I always figured the difference between his situation and that of the trolley riders made him question how the world worked sometimes.

Thinking back, I never really pinned down just how long Dad and his brother were away from the farm. A few days, is my impression. When they returned, Dad went back to helping on the land when there was something to do and driving a school bus when he could.

Eventually, he and his next older brother formed a farm partnership that lasted until Dad died in the summer of 1968. The oldest brother left the land for college. He earned an engineering degree from Iowa State, I believe it was. He was the brother who astounded the rural neighborhood as a teenager when he built his own crystal set and started getting radio programs out in the middle of Lyman County. He took his diploma and his knowledge to Kansas City area to work and raise his family.

That was a good move for our family, because every couple of years, Dad would load us up in whatever vehicle we happened to own at the time – an upside-down bathtub of a Nash is the one I picture most often – and visit the Kansas City clan, usually around Thanksgiving. For many years, Kansas City was the biggest place I’d ever seen. I used to daydream about living there one day, although I never dreamed up any kind of job that might actually pay my way for life in a big city.

Dad lived his whole life on the farm. After harvest most summers, he took the family on long driving trips across America, stopping at every city we reached. As I grew older, I sometimes wondered if he was seeking the sort of adventure he’d had as a young man riding the rails to his first truly big city.