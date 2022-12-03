Bracing for more cold, complaints

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We had a cold snap in the middle of South Dakota midway through No-vember, and you would have thought the next Ice Age had arrived.

I mean, people on my social media accounts talked about never going outside again, maybe leaving the state for Florida or California. Maybe political preferences would have guided the state to which they moved. How they would move without going outside again stumped me. Not everything on social media should be examined closely, I guess.

The temperatures that set off the complaining brought highs in the 20s, lows in the teens. Not trying to be macho, but it gets much, much colder than that out this way. I shiver just like anyone else, of course. Novem-ber’s snap brought temperatures well below seasonal normal. It was a far cry from full-on winter, though, with the howling winds and sub-zero temperatures it sometimes brings.

The cold snap wasn’t bad enough to make me worry about that kitchen pipe that freezes in the dead of winter. When I start worrying about that pipe, you know I am expecting an arctic blast.

I have not been able to find the spot where outside air leaks through to that pipe. Until I do, I watch the thermometer and open the door to the cabinet under the sink when the weather turns wildly cold. So far, it has usually worked.

Neither my dad nor my father-in-law would approve of my approach. Both were do-it-yourself experts, and both liked to fix a problem for good. My father-in-law would have stuck his head into the space under the sink and rooted around until he found the exact location of the air leak. Then he would have carefully fixed it.

My dad could be a perfectionist, too, but in this case, he would probably have ripped a section of siding from the exterior, blasted the whole area with extra insulation and buttoned it back up. Put enough insulation in enough places and some of it will cover the trouble spot, right?

Someone on social media during the November chill gave thanks for heated seats and heated steering wheels in his vehicles. That was the only thing keeping him going, it seems. Even though my six-year-old pickup has heated seats, I had to laugh a little.

For some reason I had this image of the tractors back on the farm when I was young. I never drove a tractor with a heated seat. I never drove one with an enclosed cab. I suppose there’s heating and air conditioning in today’s tractors. Instead of that luxury, we wore insulated coveralls and parkas and thick gloves and prayed the wind would be light. Some folks dress for success. We dressed for survival.

I do sometimes remember to switch on the heated seats in my pickup, but I often forget. I have an insulated, calf-length winter parka that works just as well.

My pickup has one of those remote starts. In theory, I could stand inside the house, push a button and start the engine. Supposedly, the vehicle is toasty warm by the time the driver leaves the house. I haven’t gotten the thing to work. Just as well. I would probably push the button, get to reading, lose track of time and run the vehicle out of gas waiting for me.

That reminds me of the first session of the South Dakota Legislature I covered. It was 1970. The previous year, legislators adopted a set of uni-form rules of the road. Some well-meaning group drafted the rules to make highways and streets safer. Hard to be against safe highways, right? For sure it was in those days. I think my boss with the wire service told me only one legislator voted against the new rules.

Well, wouldn’t you know? A little-known feature of the rules of the road was a section that made it illegal to leave keys in an unattended motor vehicle. When cold weather rolled around that next year, as it always does in South Dakota’s winters, people started to get tickets for leaving their cars running while they popped into the drug store or the post office or gas station. Many citizens complained to their legislators. Their legisla-tors quickly got rid of that section of law.

That legislator who voted against the new rule the first time? He claimed he knew about the take-your-key-out provision. After I got to know him, I doubted his story. Maybe it was true, but I always thought it was a stretch.