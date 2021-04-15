Choice fishing on the Missouri River

This is about the time of spring, if it’s at all like last year, when anglers looking for hungry walleyes begin to invade the Missouri River bottom where we live.
Of course, if a guy says “if it’s at all like last year,’’ he knows it really isn’t. Last year we were pretty early in the pandemic, still trying to figure out what worked and what didn’t, who was safe and who wasn’t and generally how to live without too much risk of contracting a deadly virus. This year? The virus is still around. We have at least three effective vaccines, and people are receiving doses of those vaccines at incredible rates, all across the country. Even so, the rates of infection are troubling in some parts of the country and public health experts continue to urge caution.
I’m all for caution, myself. Nancy and I went almost nowhere last year. She struggled with that. She likes to get together with family and friends quite often, and being cooped up at home isn’t her idea of a good time. I like family and friends, too, but being cooped up at home for long stretches of time isn’t at all offensive to me. I’m kind of an introvert. I struggle with crowds and large gatherings. I saw a thing on social media early in the stay-at-home period that said something like, “Stay inside and don’t socialize? I’ve been training for this my whole life.’’ That post hit me square between the eyes.
Staying close to home, though, didn’t mean we didn’t see people. For most of a month last spring, nearly every single afternoon and evening, the road near our home was lined with vehicles. The drivers and passengers from those vehicles were down on the rip-rap that protects the river bank. They spent long hours of long days fishing for walleye. Sometimes we’d be in bed before the last headlights of the last vehicle flashed past our bedroom window as the last anglers headed home. A time or two the lights awakened us, it was so late in the night. Some of the same vehicles were parked in the same spots night after night. The fishing must have been good.
I’d never seen such a thing. Remember, I grew up along the river in Chamberlain, just a block or two from where we live now. I did my share of crawling along the Missouri shore in the weeds and small trees that used to line the banks. I did my share of crawling around on the rocks, too, once the dams were built and the water spread across the valley to form Lake Francis Case. I loved the river. I still do.
My friends and I built small fires near the water in the evenings. We’d sit around and swap stories while we puffed on cigar-shaped pieces of driftwood. The smoke made us cough, and we could feel our tongues being scalded with every puff. We thought we were cool, pretty adult-like. What we were was 14 or 15 years old and as foolish as teenagers can be.
Sometimes we’d do a little fishing in those days. We didn’t know come here from sic ‘em about walleyes. We mostly knew catfish and bullheads and carp. A guy could bring a catfish or a mess of bullheads home and like as not his mom would fix them up in a way that made them edible for the family. I grew up on the farm fishing for bullheads in the stock dam north of the home place. I was older than I should have been before I learned that some people didn’t consider them something a person actually would eat.
The carp, which I’d never heard of before we moved to town, we threw back. One of my friends said they were garbage fish. My mom said I should bring one or two home for the lady across the street. That lady smoked carp, my mom said. Well, the first time I heard that, the pictures in my head were a long way from what smoking carp really meant. Driftwood, sure. Carp? No, thanks.
Here’s a funny thing, and don’t mention this to those people who crawl around on the rocks fishing for walleyes. I’ve tasted walleye. I’ve had trout a time or two. Sometimes I grill store-bought salmon with asparagus. Nancy really likes that. I think it’s pretty good, too. Given a choice, I’d as soon have bullhead the way my mom made it.
