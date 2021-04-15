Choice fishing on the Missouri River

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is about the time of spring, if it’s at all like last year, when anglers looking for hungry walleyes begin to invade the Missouri River bottom where we live.

Of course, if a guy says “if it’s at all like last year,’’ he knows it really isn’t. Last year we were pretty early in the pandemic, still trying to figure out what worked and what didn’t, who was safe and who wasn’t and generally how to live without too much risk of contracting a deadly virus. This year? The virus is still around. We have at least three effective vaccines, and people are receiving doses of those vaccines at incredible rates, all across the country. Even so, the rates of infection are troubling in some parts of the country and public health experts continue to urge caution.

I’m all for caution, myself. Nancy and I went almost nowhere last year. She struggled with that. She likes to get together with family and friends quite often, and being cooped up at home isn’t her idea of a good time. I like family and friends, too, but being cooped up at home for long stretches of time isn’t at all offensive to me. I’m kind of an introvert. I struggle with crowds and large gatherings. I saw a thing on social media early in the stay-at-home period that said something like, “Stay inside and don’t socialize? I’ve been training for this my whole life.’’ That post hit me square between the eyes.

Staying close to home, though, didn’t mean we didn’t see people. For most of a month last spring, nearly every single afternoon and evening, the road near our home was lined with vehicles. The drivers and passengers from those vehicles were down on the rip-rap that protects the river bank. They spent long hours of long days fishing for walleye. Sometimes we’d be in bed before the last headlights of the last vehicle flashed past our bedroom window as the last anglers headed home. A time or two the lights awakened us, it was so late in the night. Some of the same vehicles were parked in the same spots night after night. The fishing must have been good.