Concerts on the farm shaped family forever

When I was a kid, even before rural electricity arrived and enabled us to play a phonograph any time we wished, music filled our small farm house nearly every evening.
My mom played piano. My dad sang to the songs she played. He also played accordion. Not often, but every once in a while, he’d open the case on his accordion and play along to the tunes my mother coaxed from the chipped keys of the ancient upright piano that sat in the northeast corner of the living room. Each of my parents was an accomplished musician, although I didn’t give that a thought until I was much older with a growing family of my own.
During those informal evening concerts on the farm, my siblings and I sometimes listened intently to the songs and clapped when each was finished. More often, as I recall, the music became a background while we read books from the Chamberlain library or leafed through Life and Look magazines, the Saturday Evening Post or Reader’s Digest. Having music fill the air night after night was just part of being in our family in those days.
In that, I can’t imagine we were much different from a lot of farm families in the time before television and earbuds and playlists and the like. If a family wanted music, it made its own, with a piano and accordion, a banjo, maybe a fiddle and a harmonica, a hand-me-down acoustic guitar or just a blending of family voices in simple, moving harmonies. I remember when “Little House on the Prairie’’ began airing on television. I saw Pa Ingalls take out his fiddle in one early episode, and I thought, “I wish we’d had one of those to go along with the piano and accordion.’’ But I wasn’t at all surprised the syndicated television show featured home-made music with a family all by itself in the wilderness. That’s how things were.
My mom’s birthday is this week. The small, musical Irish lass who charmed the heart of a big Bohemian farm boy in eastern Lyman County died 18 years ago now. She had not quite 30 years with my dad, and she lived without him from 1968 until her death in 2004. She was alone longer than they were partners, but I always think of them as a couple. The music they made together is at least part of the reason for that.
As my mom’s birthday nears each year, I find myself reflecting on my childhood years on the farm and the part my mom played in making a bunch of magical memories for my brothers, my sisters and me. The songs she played – Irish ballads and Broadway show tunes and big-band swing stuff – instilled in me a love of nearly all kinds of music. I was in my early teens when rock and roll hit the country – even the part of the country that was rolling prairie west of the Missouri River. My dad was skeptical. My mom took to it the way she did to Liberace’s elegant pieces and Benny Goodman’s show tunes. When Elvis or Jerry Lee or Fats Domino sang and played, it made my mom’s heart lighter. Any music that could do that was good music to her.
I didn’t think of stuff like that when I was young and listened to my mom’s piano playing. From the perspective of age and years, I can see that she used her music to lift her spirits when they fell, to work out her sorrows and griefs and to communicate with her family what was going on in her personal world. I remember thinking of my mom at the piano when I heard the Doobie Brothers sing, “Give me the beat, boys, to free my soul.’’ Happy or sad, the beat helped my mom free her soul. I wish I’d recognized that much earlier in life.
Family legend has it that my mom was about 3 years old when she pulled herself up onto a piano bench and started playing. Just started playing. I heard that story when I was young, but I had to grow up before I realized how incredible that was. She just started to play music. She looked at this hulking, black hunk of wood with a collection of white and black keys, and she somehow understood what it was supposed to do.
I don’t know that my mom’s ability to play piano made the whole world better, but it shaped her family forever.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.