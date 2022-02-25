Concerts on the farm shaped family forever

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was a kid, even before rural electricity arrived and enabled us to play a phonograph any time we wished, music filled our small farm house nearly every evening.

My mom played piano. My dad sang to the songs she played. He also played accordion. Not often, but every once in a while, he’d open the case on his accordion and play along to the tunes my mother coaxed from the chipped keys of the ancient upright piano that sat in the northeast corner of the living room. Each of my parents was an accomplished musician, although I didn’t give that a thought until I was much older with a growing family of my own.

During those informal evening concerts on the farm, my siblings and I sometimes listened intently to the songs and clapped when each was finished. More often, as I recall, the music became a background while we read books from the Chamberlain library or leafed through Life and Look magazines, the Saturday Evening Post or Reader’s Digest. Having music fill the air night after night was just part of being in our family in those days.

In that, I can’t imagine we were much different from a lot of farm families in the time before television and earbuds and playlists and the like. If a family wanted music, it made its own, with a piano and accordion, a banjo, maybe a fiddle and a harmonica, a hand-me-down acoustic guitar or just a blending of family voices in simple, moving harmonies. I remember when “Little House on the Prairie’’ began airing on television. I saw Pa Ingalls take out his fiddle in one early episode, and I thought, “I wish we’d had one of those to go along with the piano and accordion.’’ But I wasn’t at all surprised the syndicated television show featured home-made music with a family all by itself in the wilderness. That’s how things were.