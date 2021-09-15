Dad’s death a loss felt through generations

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The anniversary of my dad’s death passed late last month, and I spent a fair part of the day, as I do every year, remembering moments as a boy with the big Bohemian farmer, still a constant in my life.

He died in 1968 at the age of 56. For some years after he died, I figured the memories would dim over time, that I might some August even forget that the anniversary of his death was approaching once again. It hasn’t happened so far, and at 77, I’m probably going to go to my grave with his spirit still around.

It’s a good thing, I think, to grow up on a farm, in a close family, in a caring rural neighborhood of hard-working men and women and children. It’s a grand thing, I know, to grow up spending great chunks of your days working with or near a dad and a mom. Not everyone can say that.

When I was a kid, I took that sort of thing for granted. The folks were there when I arrived, and that was just the way of my world. I’ve always had a big brother and a big sister, too. The little sister and little brother came along later, but even the youngest has been around for almost 70 years. That’s an awfully long time for a guy to still have all his siblings. Mom lasted until she was 84, so she was pretty close to a constant. Dad was gone way too soon, as many of our friends and neighbors said at his funeral.

The thing is, for a number of years, I took my dad’s death as a personal loss – my mom’s loss, and my brothers and sisters, but mostly my deeply personal loss. I still consider it my loss – and perhaps as deeply as ever, considering how impossible it is to forget or ignore the anniversary of his passing after more than 50 years. Since I married and have had three kids and some grandkids and great-grandkids, though, I take his death as their loss, too.