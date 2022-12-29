Don’t complain about the rain – or snow

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the year ends, I should probably make a New Years’ resolution not to complain when nature brings moisture to the region, no matter how it is delivered.

And just before Christmas, the moisture came in a most obnoxious delivery vehicle – a week of blizzard. On our small bottom on the bluffs of the Missouri River in Chamberlain, we did not leave the house for four or five days. Heavy snow and high wind pounded the place. Our high school granddaughter had four snow days that week. Huge stretches of interstate highway were closed, and most of the secondary roads across South Dakota were either blocked by snow and stranded vehicles or had No Travel Advised signs posted on the electronic safe-travel sites.

Hardly had people begun cleaning up from the storm than another round of snow hit, driven by high winds that created dangerous wind chills. We hadn’t heard of wind chills when I was a kid. My dad would step in to the porch, stomp his overshoes and mutter, “Wouldn’t last long out there.’’

From watching newscasts during the pre-Christmas storms, I could see that my state was not alone. Blizzard-like conditions stretched across much of the plains, and for a time, people hunkered down the way we used to do during winter storms back on the farm. We had no other choice in those times. Nature frequently shows us we sometimes have no other choice today, either.

From my west windows upstairs, I can usually see across the river to the lights of Oacoma. For long stretches of time during that big blizzard, I could not see across the river. Sometimes, I struggled to see the near bank of the Missouri, and that’s a matter of yards from the end of our driveway.

I comforted myself during that miserable stretch of weather by imagining how the moisture carried by the storm would help the fields and pastures, the stock dams and dugouts, and the entire Missouri River basin. The storm started in many places with rain or freezing rain – a lot of both in some parts of the prairie. That was a lousy way to start from the standpoint of being out in the weather. But as my dad used to say, when the countryside is dry, every drop of moisture brings some good.

And the countryside is dry these days. I have been watching the water levels of the reservoirs on the upper Missouri River, and they have been far lower than normal, whatever normal is nowadays. Lake Oahe, for example, north of Pierre, is something like 30 feet below full. That is still 20 feet higher than the lowest it has ever been. It’s a far cry, though, from where it should be to contribute its part to the management of river flows for the reservoir system’s various authorized uses. Garrison in North Dakota is lower than normal. Fort Peck in Montana is, too.

What the river system will need is whole lot of moisture up and down the basin. That means significant mountain snowpack, significant plains snowpack and plentiful spring rainfall.

Significant snow and rain across the prairies would help pastures and fields, too. It doesn’t take a weather expert to see from the weekly drought monitor graphs that much of the central United States is dry. Moisture is essential if farmers and ranchers are to have any leeway in the operational decisions they will make in the new year.

I’m not going to lie. I don’t like dealing with snow. I especially don’t like wind-driven snow. But I’m still a farm boy at heart. I remember when the morning of my only daughter’s wedding arrived with heavy rain. She was close to tears. I was torn. I wanted her day to be perfect, but I really, really did not want to say, “I wish it wouldn’t rain.’’ Not long before ceremony, the rain stopped and the sun broke through. Sometimes Nature works that way, too.

I’m fortunate in my advanced years. I rarely must go out during bad weather. I can sit at the window and marvel at the storms. When the snow stops and the wind dies and the plows pass, I can go out again.

I’m not so old that I can’t remember when I did have to go out in storms. In my younger days, I didn’t complain about snow or rain all that much. I didn’t appreciate the moisture that came with the storms, either. Over time, I learned better.