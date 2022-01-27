Driven to find a good deal

If you’ve read my columns over the years, you know that my dad and my uncle were confirmed hagglers when it came to buying equipment or vehicles for the farm partnership they shared.

They’d travel 100 miles in every direction before they’d make a purchase. They wheedled and questioned and kicked tires and looked under the hood, bad-mouthed the prospective purchase and poor-mouthed their financial situations. Impulse buyers, they were not. I’m sure dealers called around, warning each other that the Wosters were in the market. People back then rarely bought new. It’s just that the brothers took it to extremes.

I’m no good at dickering. I don’t just go out and buy any old thing I see. In fact, if I can keep a vehicle running, I don’t buy anything at all, old or new. I kept driving a 1988 Jimmy until it had 225,000 miles. The motor just wouldn’t quit. Only when all the parts, one at a time, began to rust and fall off, did I give in and trade.

That was a funny experience, too. I basically made a deal over the phone for a used pickup with a dealer I liked and trusted. When I got to his lot, I parked the Jimmy by the service bay, walked in, signed the papers, swapped keys and headed for the new-to-me pickup. The mechanic on duty hopped into the Jimmy, hit the ignition and put it in gear. When he did, the water pump went out. Sometimes it really is all about timing.

The pickup I bought that way wasn’t the first pickup I’d owned. Years earlier, I bought a small one, four cylinders with a stick shift, AM radio and no air conditioning. I don’t know what size they called it. It wasn’t big enough to be mid-sized. It was like a Fordson tractor compared with a good-sized diesel. A guy I interviewed who ran cattle on about 10,000 acres south of the Badlands called the little thing “a gutless city pickup.’’