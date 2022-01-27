Driven to find a good deal

If you’ve read my columns over the years, you know that my dad and my uncle were confirmed hagglers when it came to buying equipment or vehicles for the farm partnership they shared.
They’d travel 100 miles in every direction before they’d make a purchase. They wheedled and questioned and kicked tires and looked under the hood, bad-mouthed the prospective purchase and poor-mouthed their financial situations. Impulse buyers, they were not. I’m sure dealers called around, warning each other that the Wosters were in the market. People back then rarely bought new. It’s just that the brothers took it to extremes.
I’m no good at dickering. I don’t just go out and buy any old thing I see. In fact, if I can keep a vehicle running, I don’t buy anything at all, old or new. I kept driving a 1988 Jimmy until it had 225,000 miles. The motor just wouldn’t quit. Only when all the parts, one at a time, began to rust and fall off, did I give in and trade.
That was a funny experience, too. I basically made a deal over the phone for a used pickup with a dealer I liked and trusted. When I got to his lot, I parked the Jimmy by the service bay, walked in, signed the papers, swapped keys and headed for the new-to-me pickup. The mechanic on duty hopped into the Jimmy, hit the ignition and put it in gear. When he did, the water pump went out. Sometimes it really is all about timing.
The pickup I bought that way wasn’t the first pickup I’d owned. Years earlier, I bought a small one, four cylinders with a stick shift, AM radio and no air conditioning. I don’t know what size they called it. It wasn’t big enough to be mid-sized. It was like a Fordson tractor compared with a good-sized diesel. A guy I interviewed who ran cattle on about 10,000 acres south of the Badlands called the little thing “a gutless city pickup.’’
My dad probably would have shared the rancher’s disdain. Dad drove a pickup, of course, every work day for all the years I was old enough to care what kind of vehicles we had on the farm. Dad appreciated the utility of a pickup for farm work. He didn’t care for four-wheel-drive, said it worked best if you stayed away from anyplace you might need it. And when he went to town on Saturday night or church on Sunday morning, he drove our passenger car, whether it was the bathtub-shaped Nash, the three-seater Pontiac station wagon or the four-door Oldsmobile.
A guy drove a passenger car to town, Dad believed. He’d have laughed at the number of city folk tooling around in full-sized pickups with nothing in the box to fix a fence, pull a calf or dig a stranded motorist out of a drift. “Not even a set of tire chains,’’ he’d have snorted.
He’d really have shaken his head if he’d lived long enough to see me driving a pickup, which I’ve been doing for a long while. I don’t really need to drive one, I suppose. I got along with that Jimmy for years. I drove a lot of back roads as a news reporter, often alone at night. I drove in a lot of foul weather, too. I find I like sitting high in a pickup, instead of low in a compact car.
My current vehicle seats six and has four-wheel drive. I’ve had it a while, but it isn’t the one I got in the Jimmy deal. That one gave me a fair number of mechanical problems. After five years or so, I got fed up. As I drove past a dealership, I saw a new extended cab pickup, red enough to match our old boat. I knew a salesman there, so I pulled in, went in and found him.
“Any chance I could buy that red pickup out at the far end of the lot?’’ I asked.
“Well, this is your day, because we’re selling that one,’’ the salesman said. He did some calculating, looked over my old pickup, did some more calculating and handed me a paper with a number on it.
“Wow,’’ I said. “I thought I’d have to pay a lot more than that.’’
He thought a second and said, “I could ask, but the manager is pretty set on that price.’’
We made the deal. My dad and my Uncle Frank would have been mortified at my technique.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.