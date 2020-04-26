I read a news piece the other day about drones delivering groceries and medicine and I realized that we were decades ahead of the curve back on the farm.
When I say decades ahead, I’m thinking back to the late 1940s and early 1950s. I was 6 or 7 and we still lived on the farm.
Now, we sure didn’t have drones back then. You know drones, those little helicopter-like devices? They’re unmanned, but they can deliver just about anything from a Milky Way to a missile strike. Boy, imagine if one of those things had swooped over the Lyman County landscape carrying a new pair of running shoes or a power saw. The party line would have been buzzing with neighbors – some of them actually invited onto the call – sharing their sightings of some mysterious flying creature.
At that time, of course, Rod Serling hadn’t come on television with that creepy theme music and the heart-stopping introduction: “It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. It is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.’’ I was about 14 when that show debuted on black-and-white television, and it was enough to make me afraid of anything that went bump in the night.
“Twilight Zone’’ wasn’t around when I was in grade school, but the H.G. Wells novel called “War of the Worlds’’ sure was. So were many people’s memories of the 1938 radio broadcast that faked breaking news bulletins about an invasion of creatures from Mars. Many listeners knew it was a spoof. Others did not, and they called local authorities in a panic. I wasn’t born when that radio broadcast happened, but I read the book. I became a big fan of science fiction novels in my teen years, so I knew about unidentified flying objects and unmanned space craft long before drones were developed as delivery vehicles.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve known that flying machines could deliver medical supplies and groceries to isolated places. It wasn’t the sort of cutting edge technology you find in the drones of today, but we counted on flying machines for all sorts of deliveries. When I was a young boy sitting around the farm house with the rest of the family while a blizzard raged outside, we’d have been lost without delivery of staples by air.
We lived a ways from town, but when a wicked blizzard tore across the landscape creating massive snow drifts and white-out conditions, the eight short miles might as well have been 8,000. Sometimes we couldn’t see across the yard to the tree belt. Driving somewhere was out of the question. Leaving the house was very brave – or very foolish.
Sometimes we were socked in for four or five weeks. Dad struggled to get to the barn to milk the cow, and my big brother battled through drifts to the chicken coop to gather eggs. We didn’t lack for food, not with our own beef and with canned vegetables and some fruit in the storm cellar. What we sometimes needed was flour or coffee, sugar or yeast. When that happened, we called in our own version of a drone strike.
A guy named Roy Fletcher lived near Reliance. He owned a small airplane that he used to spray crops. In winter, he’d fit the airplane with skis. When folks began to run out of basics, he’d load up the airplane and fly around the neighborhood. He was the rural version of a drone. Without GPS, he still knew where everyone lived. He sometimes would set the plane down and have a cup of coffee. He carried mail, too, so folks snowed in were doubly glad to hear the buzz of his little plane.
I remember Roy dropping packages from the air sometimes. Once a bundle broke open and flour scattered over the snow. That disappointed my mom a lot. Mostly, she could make do with whatever we had, but our pantry didn’t have any substitutes for flour and yeast.
That’s the one time I recall an issue with a Roy Fletcher delivery. The rest of the time, he was as dependable as any drone they make today, maybe more so. And although it wasn’t the reason he did it, he earned the gratitude of a whole lot of his farm-country neighbors.
Let’s see a drone do that.