Family home was center of the world

One of these days, I need to travel to the family farm one more time, just to see if there is still evidence that it once hosted a Bohemian farmer, his Irish spouse and five kids who get a little weepy when they think of the old days back home.

The home place is where our house stood. Although it was a single-story, wood-frame place – two tiny houses shoved together, to be factual – I picture it as having been a big home, big enough for the seven of us. And it was, although my two sisters shared a room barely larger than the bed they also shared. My big brother and I (and sometimes our baby brother) shared another room that had a full-sized bed and a cot. Our folks had their own room that didn’t waste much space around the bed.

Today, folks would think we were unfortunate, down on our luck, seven people crammed into that small house with a single bathroom. Imagine a house with just one bathroom. In my memory, the kitchen is the size of a small restaurant, and the north porch is cavernous, with space to store dirty overalls and jackets, muddy boots, a wringer washing machine and, sometimes, a newborn calf that needed to be bottle fed for a couple of days.

That house was the center of my world. It’s where I curled up to read stacks of library books and old copies of Look magazine and Saturday Evening Post and the latest edition of the Reader’s Digest Condensed Books that came faithfully each month to the mailbox a mile north of the place. It’s where I listened to Grand Central Station and The Lone Ranger on the radio and where, at age 12 or so, I watched fuzzy images of Liberace on our first television set.

The house is gone now. Like so many in farm country, it sagged, rotted and went away. The massive barn that for so many years leaned away from the northwest winds of winter is gone, too. Most everything is gone, although the last time I visited, the windmill stood, creaking and groaning, miserably alone. The shelter belt my dad took such care to keep alive was a tangle of dead elms and Russian olives and other government give-away trees.

That’s the kind of stuff I remember, and I really do need to visit just once more to update the images. We traveled that way one summer morning a year or so ago. A gate had been erected across the lane that leads to the home place. I know the people who own the land now. My siblings and I grew up with a generation of them. I’m sure they’d have been OK if I’d opened the gate and driven down the lane. But it was a gate, you know? Gates and fences. People out in the country put those things up for a reason. And in the country, people respect those reasons. We drove past.

What I’d really like to see is whether anything remains of my family’s time on that piece of land. We occupied that spot for less than the blink of an eye in terms of the universe. We moved onto the place in, like, 1939, and we left in 1968 after my dad died. Three decades in the endless universe of time. It was everything to my family, and yet, it was next to nothing.

I’d like for something to remain there, some sign that we existed, that we lived a wonderful life there. Even if it were only a line of dead elms to mark what once was the shelter belt, that would be some mark of our existence.

But the earth is pretty good at reclaiming what people have altered. Once the people are gone, the land goes about the process of healing, erasing the human-made structures, letting wind and weather wash away the changes, encouraging the growth of grass and weeds.

Before his death some years ago, John Milton and I exchanged letters and notes from time to time. A university poet and writer, Milton loved the flat, open prairie of South Dakota. He once wrote, “The earth, unlike concrete, accepts tracks, paths, the mark of a foot. A man can leave a trail as evidence of his life on this Earth.’’

Maybe that’s the draw for me. Maybe I just want to go back once more to see if a trail exists to show where my family and I once made our marks.