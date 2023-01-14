Farm memories frozen in time

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Over the New Year’s break, for no good reason, I pictured myself out on the pond in our north pasture flailing away with an ax to make holes so the cattle could drink.

I haven’t used an ax on a frozen stock pond for, gosh, 60 years. It has probably been nearly that long since I set foot in that north pasture or worried about whether the herd would be able to drink on a winter day,

Even so, as soon as the image popped into my mind, I could hear the snorting of thirsty cows, see the ice chips flying up from the hole with each ax stroke and feel the spray of frigid water on my face. I guess it is one of those experiences that you never really forget, like the smell of fresh-cut alfalfa on a warm June evening or the sound of a temporarily lost calf bawling for its mother.

Image piled on image as I considered the memory. I remembered, vividly felt, how wet my gloves and boots would become before I had opened a big enough space to accommodate the thirsty cattle. I could see the huge, gray-white puffs of steam rising from the nostrils of the snorting, impatient animals. And I could feel the way the boldest among the cattle pressed against me, eager to get to the water and not at all afraid to push the puny human wielding the ax.

In my memory, I did that chore nearly every day in cold weather. In truth, it could not have been more often than weekends or academic breaks during the school years. It sure felt like an everyday thing, though. Still does, when it comes to mind.

The north pasture with the stock dam bordered our farm yard. The dam itself couldn’t have been more than 50 or 60 rods past the gate in the barbed wire fence. I used to climb the fence and walk to the dam, ax slung over one shoulder. No need to take a vehicle, Dad said.

He is the one, by the way, who taught me to measure things in rods. He used the term quite often and never seemed to be putting on airs about it. It was just his way. Besides, when he said something was five or eight rods away, he had the distance right. Once I learned that a rod was 5.5 yards, I stepped it off a couple of times to test him. The old farmer knew a rod when he saw one.

I tried to slip the term into my own conversations a few times. My friends called me on it, so I gave it up. I only used it in the paragraph above as a modest tribute to my dad, to how much I learned from him and to how important he remains all these years after his death.

For some reason, when Dad and I were at the farm together on a winter’s day, he had me break the holes in the stock dam but refused to let me take the farmhand into the pasture to lift hay from the stack yard and spread it across the frozen ground for the herd. He always handled that chore himself.

He did sometimes let me open the gate so he could drive the tractor through. On those days, he had me stay at the gate to keep the cattle from straying. Here is something I never understood about that. I could have shut the gate and gone someplace warm. The cattle wouldn’t have strayed. At that moment, they weren’t interested in leaving. The only thing the cattle were interested in was the hay my dad lifted out of the stack yard.

A time or two, I volunteered to handle the hay feeding. Odd, because I had learned early on that volunteering for additional chores only got you additional chores. I was a worker, but not a driven worker.

I puzzled on why Dad saved the hay feeding for himself. I’m still not sure I understand it, but maybe he just liked to watch his cattle go after the feed. I guess some parts of farming just appealed to him.

I suppose every farmer find certain parts of the life appealing. The appealing parts probably are not the same for all farmers, but I am pretty sure all farmers have some special tasks or chores they like best.

It’s probably why they stay on the land, and why some of my memories remain so strong,