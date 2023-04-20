Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I grew up on a farm in the middle of South Dakota, people spoke of acres when they had conversations about the size of farms or other tracts of land.

I grew up believing that my dad and my uncle worked about 3,000 acres. When I think back, I can’t recall who told me that, but it’s what I believed. It sure seemed like a lot, anyway. A good chunk of the land grew crops – small grains, corn and milo. A fair amount raised alfalfa and a smattering of brome grass. The rest was mostly pasture, with short grass that somehow managed to carry the herd through much of the season.

I thought we were big farmers, and I guess we were, for our time. We had enough to keep two families going.

In college, I first heard guys talking about quarters. I knew what they were - 160 acres of land, a quarter section. A guy down the way on fourth floor of Brown Hall dated a girl whose father owned nine quarters, in Day or Clark county. I can’t remember which.

The way the guy said “nine quarters,’’ you’d have thought he was talking about the richest farmer ever to run a planter. I worked it out in my head. That rich guy owned about half as much land as my family did, and we sure weren’t getting rich. We made just about enough to keep the bank in business. I guess the bank made just about enough to keep us in business, so we had that going for us.

It took a while, but I figured out the guy with the nine quarters in the eastern part of the state probably made a whole lot more from his land than the Woster Brothers did from theirs. That was the first time I ever paid any attention to relative value of good crop land and mediocre pasture. I wasn’t planning a life on the farm, so that didn’t really matter.

In fact, and maybe I’ve mentioned this before, I kind of promised Leonard DeBoer, my high school vocational agriculture teacher that I would never even consider going into farming. That’s the only way he would give me an “A’’ on the basketball backboard I built in ag shop while other kids were building hog troughs and feed bunks for cattle.

Here's an odd thing I discovered as I searched online for information on farm sizes. A guy from Alberta in Canada said land titles up there say, when dealing with a quarter-section, “160 acres, more or less.’’ Maybe they all say that. I never saw it, though. The guy said less than 1% of quarter sections in western Canada are 160 acres. The surveying equipment and methods of the time made it tough to be exact, I gather.

I never wanted to be a farmer, but I left home after school with an undying love for the land and a deep respect and affection for the people who live on it. I grew up believing that the family farm was about the most important thing the country offered. That meant the people who worked the family farm were about the most important people in the country.

It may sound corny – I would have denied it at the time – but when we recited the FFA Creed back in Mr. DeBoer’s class, I meant it when I said, “I believe in the future of farming.’’

Maybe that’s why, as a newspaper reporter for all those years, I jumped at stories that took me away from the city and out on the land. The farmers and ranchers whose work days I interrupted by showing up as they drove combines or worked calves nearly always welcomed me. Busy as they were, they usually were willing to take a few minutes to answer questions, especially if I started out with a question or two that showed I wasn’t totally unfamiliar with life on the land.

Sometimes it wasn’t even a question that gave me away as a farm kid. I recall driving into a farm yard right after a rain. The farmer I was to meet stood in the window, watching me approach. He smiled broadly when I drove past the entrance to the driveway and entered from the other side, so I could step out onto the edge of the lawn instead of the muddy drive.

“See,’’ he said to his spouse as they greeted me. “I told you he was a farm kid.’’