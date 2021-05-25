From finals to farm work

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This time of year, late May, is when I used to think about the end of school and the coming summer of farm work as I walked around campus in Brookings.

Yes, I should have been thinking about finals week, what with regular classes wrapping up and final exams being scheduled. I’m told that happens earlier in the spring than when I was in school. These days, graduation is in early May. In my time, final exams ran into the first of June.

Anyway, I should have been focused on my final exams about this time in those long-ago Mays. I tended not to study much, though, at the end of a semester. I didn’t usually pull all-nighters before the final test in Shakespeare or law of the press or even introduction to sociology which I took my senior year because I’d somehow overlooked – for three whole years – the fact that it was a required course, absolutely necessary for me to graduate. My approach to finals week was this: If I kept up with the material during the course of the semester, I didn’t need to cram at the end. In fact, putting in extra study time was like cheating, I told my friends. The final tests were supposed to show what you had learned and retained, not what you memorized in a long night of feverish study. Cramming was counter-productive, I said.

Maybe I picked that up from my first roommate in college. That was at Creighton University in Omaha, before I transferred to South Dakota State. At the end of the first semester, my roommate needed a huge grade on his German final to avoid failing the course. He studied for something like 48 straight hours, gulping caffeine pills like chocolates as he reviewed his notes. Confident he had the material down cold, he lay on his bed for 10 minutes before heading to the test. Hours later, he woke up to discover he’d missed his final. What a waste, right?