From finals to farm work

This time of year, late May, is when I used to think about the end of school and the coming summer of farm work as I walked around campus in Brookings.
Yes, I should have been thinking about finals week, what with regular classes wrapping up and final exams being scheduled. I’m told that happens earlier in the spring than when I was in school. These days, graduation is in early May. In my time, final exams ran into the first of June.
Anyway, I should have been focused on my final exams about this time in those long-ago Mays. I tended not to study much, though, at the end of a semester. I didn’t usually pull all-nighters before the final test in Shakespeare or law of the press or even introduction to sociology which I took my senior year because I’d somehow overlooked – for three whole years – the fact that it was a required course, absolutely necessary for me to graduate. My approach to finals week was this: If I kept up with the material during the course of the semester, I didn’t need to cram at the end. In fact, putting in extra study time was like cheating, I told my friends. The final tests were supposed to show what you had learned and retained, not what you memorized in a long night of feverish study. Cramming was counter-productive, I said.
Maybe I picked that up from my first roommate in college. That was at Creighton University in Omaha, before I transferred to South Dakota State. At the end of the first semester, my roommate needed a huge grade on his German final to avoid failing the course. He studied for something like 48 straight hours, gulping caffeine pills like chocolates as he reviewed his notes. Confident he had the material down cold, he lay on his bed for 10 minutes before heading to the test. Hours later, he woke up to discover he’d missed his final. What a waste, right?
But, yes, I do digress. When I should have been thinking about final exams in late spring, I found myself thinking about the summer ahead and the manual labor I’d find waiting for me when I drove the old six-cylinder Chevy (with overdrive) into the farm yard and lugged my stuff into my old bedroom. I usually got home sometime in the afternoon, and I’ll say this for my dad: He let me have the rest of that entire day to relax. At sunrise the next day, that’s when he hollered at me to roll out and hit the breakfast table because we had more work to do than hours in the day. In all my years of working the family farm, I never did think that was a good way to greet the new day.
I guess I was lucky, in a way. Until my final summer of college, I never had to worry about finding a summer job. There was always a place for another pair of (relatively) strong arms. The pay – my actual hourly wage for the work I did – was never that good. I got a place to sleep in the deal, though, and as much of the absolutely best food in the world as I could eat. And coming off nine months of campus food-service fare, I could take in a whole lot of my mom’s cooking, every single meal. Room and board was a perk of the job. Oh, and the folks fronted me the money for college tuition and even sent me a check for text books once or twice.
Most of my school friends spent a good chunk of the late spring trying to nail down summer jobs. I felt sorry bad for them. Most of them didn’t just have to cram for finals, they also had to send job applications and resumes, make phone calls, follow the newspaper want ads and handle the heart-crushing rejections or worse yet, the total silence from the place that had the job they wanted most.
I never once had to write and to ask the co-owners of the Woster brothers’ farm partnership if they were going to have a position for me in the coming summer. I just had to get my stuff home one day, get up and eat breakfast the next morning and walk out to grab a pitchfork or scoop shovel or whatever tool the day’s work required.
I complain, but farm labor wasn’t really a bad deal for a young guy.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.