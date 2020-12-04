Nancy and I have never been featured in a television program, but our front porch was once.
Our home for years in Pierre had a front porch that wrapped around the south and west side of the house. Seven sturdy round pillars supported the roof, and ornate balusters supported the railing. At Christmas we wrapped the pillars with wide strips of bright red ribbon. We hung bows along the railing and strung luminaries on the top rail. It was quite festive, if I do say so myself.
Even without the ribbons, bows and luminaries, the porch was rather striking, in an old-fashioned Victorian way. We had a porch swing on the west side. The swing creaked comfortably when we sat outside of an evening and watched the sun set over Capitol Lake.
A woman who spent her childhood a couple of blocks over grew up to be some sort of creative person for a television program about homes and yards and gardens and stuff. She came to our place one summer afternoon and took video of the porch. The video appeared in a special on porches. The special includes many, many porches that were far more elegant than ours, but I liked that our old place didn’t get left on the cutting room floor. I miss that old porch sometimes.
We were young adults, married with a couple of kids, when we bought the house with the porch. Up to that time, my idea of a porch had nothing to do with a place outside. A porch was the place in your farm house where everything that didn’t have another place to be wound up. You know what I mean, right? It wasn’t a place to go and sit while the sun set. It was a place where things got stored – shotguns and shells, baseball bats and gloves, veterinary supplies and syringes, four-buckle overshoes, leather work gloves, straw hats and an assortment of winter coats, mittens, coveralls and winter caps with earflaps.
For a while we had a separator bolted to the top of the west cabinet. After one of us milked the cow, we’d carry the pail to the porch. Somebody would turn the crank while someone else poured the milk into the separator. Cream ran from one spigot and milk from another. Eventually, of course, a person could buy both milk and cream in a store, and sometime over the years our separator was tossed.
Inside the cabinet that served as the base for the separator, we used to have a stack of glass batteries. I never really understood the process, but somehow those battery packs stored electricity generated when the wind charger just outside the back door spun in the wind. Eventually, of course, rural electric service made the wind charger and the battery packs obsolete.
A plain sink rested on a home-made cabinet on the wall across from the separator. There we used rough Lava soap or 20-mule-team Borax to scrape and wash the grease and grime from our hands before we stepped into the kitchen for a meal. I’ll bet I scrubbed a landfill’s worth of dirt from my hands during my time on the farm.
Near the outside porch door we used to have a wringer washing machine. It stood on legs with rollers, so it could be wheeled into the center of the room for use. The agitator in the round tub whined and groaned as it chewed through the dust and oil stains of our work clothes. The wringer attached to the side of the tub squeezed every drop of water from every piece of clothing. That way it took only a couple of hours for the shirts and jeans to dry on the clothesline in the north yard.
On the bad-weather days, Mother spread a wooden clothes rack on the porch and hung the laundry there. She used the same rack in the middle of the living room, draped with a wool army blanket, to treat us when we had congestion in our chests. We’d lie under the blanket while a steamer spurted moisture into the enclosed space. It was awful, but it seemed to work.
Now and then, almost always in the worst possible weather, the porch was where Dad would bring a newborn calf to the house to be bottle fed for a day or two. Those calves made a mess, but I loved having them in the house.
That porch never made a TV program, but sometimes I miss it a lot.