I’ve caught my share of fish, sure enough, but I’m still surprised when someone I meet on the street or at a boat dock asks me, “Are they biting out there today?’’
Nine times out of 10, or maybe 999 times out of 1,000, they have me mixed up with my brother.
No, not my big brother, Jim. He’s too impatient to be a real fisherman. I think he likes the idea of fishing, sitting for hours on a shady shore or in a bobbing boat with a line in the water. It would be a picture-perfect experience, except that he couldn’t sit still long enough for someone to snap the picture. He might be happy fishing on one of those northwestern rivers where the salmon struggle their way upstream over waterfalls and rapids, but only if he could be running alongside the river tossing a lure from time to time.
My little brother, Kevin, is the one that fishing people here in South Dakota sometimes think is me. People say we look like each other, especially at first glance and especially people who don’t know either of us that well. I don’t see the resemblance, myself, but I don’t spend much time looking at myself, and I don’t see Kevin all that often these days.
Anyway, Kevin is the brother who actually does fish. He knows about lures and bait and rods and reels. He even knows a little about fly fishing. He practices at it sometimes in trout streams in the Black Hills. For a good portion of his career, he wrote outdoor stories and columns, which caused one of my friends to say incredulously, “Wait, you’re telling me some newspaper pays your brother to go fishing and then write about it?’’
The newspapers my brother used to write for would put his picture at the top of his columns. People who read his fishing stories would see Kevin’s picture there on the page with the story, and later when they’d see me at a boat dock, some of them would put a smile on their face and ask brightly, “Catching anything today?’’ My mom always said honesty is the best policy, so I’d usually shrug and answer truthfully, “I’m sure not. I don’t fish.’’ At that response, the questioner often took a step back and got a really puzzled look on his face.
I used to tell Kevin about such encounters. He’d sometimes say, “Oh, great. Now that guy will tell everyone he knows that I write all this stuff about fishing and I don’t even fish.’’ I never said he didn’t fish. I said I don’t. Does your dog bite?
And I don’t fish, not for, gosh, I don’t know how long. For sure I haven’t been fishing since I left the farm. I’ve never owned an actual fishing license, no more than I ever owned a hunting license. When I was growing up, a kid didn’t need a license to hunt on his own land, and I guess he didn’t need a license to fish for bullheads in his own stock dams. And that’s the kind of fishing I always did as a kid. I suppose if someone asks me about fishing these days I could say, “Well, last time I was out, the bullheads were really going after earthworms I dug up back behind the chicken coop.’’ Talk about putting a puzzled look on someone’s face, huh?
We moved to Chamberlain a while back, and I’ve discovered that people catch a lot of walleye in the spring right off the rocks near our place. For several weeks cars lined the river bank and people scrambled over the rocks with rods and bait and buckets. I never saw anything like it.
In high school my buddies and I sometimes fished off those same rocks. We didn’t catch much, and we didn’t care. We were there to smoke driftwood and talk about sports and girls. We’d never heard of walleye. If we caught a fat carp, we’d give it to a neighbor lady who thought they were fine eating. Once or twice we hooked a catfish. My buddy’s dad took those. Great. That meant no cleaning. I probably quit fishing when I did because I really disliked the cleaning part.
Maybe next time I’m mistaken for Kevin and asked if I “had any luck out there,’’ I’ll say, “I don’t fish, but if they ever invent a self-cleaning walleye, you’ll see me all over that river.’’