Home soil: A place for memories

Cemeteries in small towns are as much community gathering places as are town halls, school gymnasiums and church basements, it seems to me.

The compact, well-kept cemetery a mile north of my childhood home town, Reliance, sure is. It’s a flat spot on a section-line corner, but it’s been an essential part of my life for as far back as I can remember. It’s where people go to pay last respects to family members, friends and neighbors, and where they go on Memorial Day to decorate graves and on Veterans Day to remember those who served the country.

My mom has told me I was at the cemetery when we buried her mother, my Grandma McManus. I don’t recall that at all. I was in first grade in Reliance then. I remember my dad coming to the school and taking me out of class, but I have no images of the wake, the funeral mass or the burial. Given that she was the matron of a strong, loud and emotional Irish family, you’d think I would have some memories of the laughing and crying, at least.

Grandma McManus was the only one of my four grandparents who was still alive when I was born. When she was buried in the Catholic section of the cemetery, she joined her husband, as well as both of my dad’s parents. I suppose it isn’t so common these days for a person to have all of their grandparents buried in one spot. It happened often when I was a kid. Both my parents lie there, too, now, along with a bunch of aunts, uncles, cousins, childhood friends and parents and siblings of childhood friends.

When I want to walk through memories, I need go no farther than the cemetery north of Reliance. There, I’m surrounded with the names, chiseled into marble, of many of the people who helped to shape whatever I’ve become. When I walk among the markers, I sometimes find myself thanking them for the good they brought to my life.

For one reason or another, I didn’t make it to the cemetery on Memorial Day this year. I visited twice in July, though, each time to share a farewell to someone important in my life and in the lives of many, many people in the old home country.

The first visit, on a Saturday afternoon, was to lay to rest my cousin Bernie. He was one of the older members of my generation of McManuses and one of the best. Lively, witty, always ready for adventure, he died earlier in the year in the Detroit area, where he had made his home for decades. The graveside ceremony gave local relatives and family friends a chance to see him off.

The day was warm, as you’d expect in the middle of July in the middle of South Dakota. A scattering of puffy clouds and a soft breeze made it tolerable. People cried, sure. Many laughed, too – booming belly laughs that rang out across the prairie - at one memory or another of a good man who chose to return to the home soil for his forever. A flurry of shotgun blasts rang out, too, a tribute to Bernie’s excitement about the annual South Dakota pheasant opener at the old home place. All in all, it was a time fitting of the man being honored.

I returned to the cemetery the following Monday for graveside rites for Mildred. A woman whose gentle exterior hid a core of iron, Mildred was two years behind me in school. Straight out of high school she married and set to farming with Kent, whose family’s farm was the first one south of ours back in the day.

It rained the morning of her service, a soft but steady rain that fell onto grass much in need of moisture. I like to think the rain would have made Mildred smile. A woman who raised a family and worked the land along with her partner, she understood that rain is welcome, no matter the occasion.

Some mourners used umbrellas or crowded under the tent that sheltered the gravesite. Many others simply accepted the gift of rain at an otherwise sad time, letting it splash on their shoulders and bared heads as they followed along with the prayers.

I greeted several old friends as I walked back to my pickup, and I drove away convinced I could do worse than this place for my final rest. For sure, I’d know most everybody.