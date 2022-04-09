Keeping up with California was difficult on a soggy cinder track

As a high school kid who grew up in a time of packed dirt or cinder running tracks and unpredictable spring weather, I envied the California track athletes their fine facilities and sunshine.

Track season in South Dakota, at least out in the middle of the state where I went to school, often meant wind and rain – sometimes snow – that turned dirt tracks to mush and left cinder tracks so soggy it was like running on a beach. The California kids had beaches, but they didn’t have to run their meets on them.

When I started competing in track as a freshman, my events were the 440-yard dash and 880-yard run. For the rest of my high school track career, those were my events. Well, I did get to try the long jump at my first meet. I hadn’t practiced that event. Coach threw me in because we had an extra spot. I fouled nearly every attempt, although maybe I got one clean jump of, oh, 12 or 13 feet. I barely reached the landing pit, and I never had to long jump again.

That sand, by the way, was soaked with rain. Water pooled along the edges of the pit and trickled between the teeth on the rake the meet officials were using to smooth the landing surface after each jump. The wet sand was the result of a steady, though not too heavy, rain that had been falling from the time we left Chamberlain to drive 85 miles to the state capital for the Pierre Legion Relays. The wind picked up steadily throughout the meet. The temperature fell later in the afternoon. By the time I ran the anchor leg on the mile relay team, the final event of the meet, the rain had turned to sleet. We didn’t wear running tights or long-sleeved shirts under our shorts and jerseys. I thought I might freeze. Imagine if my first meet ever had become my last.