Keeping up with California was difficult on a soggy cinder track

As a high school kid who grew up in a time of packed dirt or cinder running tracks and unpredictable spring weather, I envied the California track athletes their fine facilities and sunshine.
Track season in South Dakota, at least out in the middle of the state where I went to school, often meant wind and rain – sometimes snow – that turned dirt tracks to mush and left cinder tracks so soggy it was like running on a beach. The California kids had beaches, but they didn’t have to run their meets on them.
When I started competing in track as a freshman, my events were the 440-yard dash and 880-yard run. For the rest of my high school track career, those were my events. Well, I did get to try the long jump at my first meet. I hadn’t practiced that event. Coach threw me in because we had an extra spot. I fouled nearly every attempt, although maybe I got one clean jump of, oh, 12 or 13 feet. I barely reached the landing pit, and I never had to long jump again.
That sand, by the way, was soaked with rain. Water pooled along the edges of the pit and trickled between the teeth on the rake the meet officials were using to smooth the landing surface after each jump. The wet sand was the result of a steady, though not too heavy, rain that had been falling from the time we left Chamberlain to drive 85 miles to the state capital for the Pierre Legion Relays. The wind picked up steadily throughout the meet. The temperature fell later in the afternoon. By the time I ran the anchor leg on the mile relay team, the final event of the meet, the rain had turned to sleet. We didn’t wear running tights or long-sleeved shirts under our shorts and jerseys. I thought I might freeze. Imagine if my first meet ever had become my last.
The best part of the day was lunch at the Liberty Café in downtown Pierre. Coach let us have chicken noodle soup with one package of crackers. We tore into it like it was a banquet.
I ran something like a 59-second quarter mile that day. Usually, the coaches didn’t tell me times. I guess they thought my first race deserved a mention of how I did. I thought it was a decent performance.
I got my copy of Sports Illustrated a couple of days later. They had a weekly feature called “Faces in the Crowd,’’ or some such thing. That week they pictured a high school kid in California who had run the quarter mile in something like 48 seconds. Suddenly, 59 seconds didn’t seem so decent.
I mentioned it to my coach after practice one day. He told me the tracks were much better where that kid ran. And he said the California track season started in, like, January because the weather was so nice. He said I shouldn’t judge my performances by what they do in California. Well, yeah, sure, but how does a teenager not make those comparisons?
By the way, Sports Illustrated had another regular feature called something like “This week’s sign that the apocalypse is upon us.’’ It featured something that happened in sports that was considered outlandish. Man, that feature would get a workout these days, huh?
After reading the California kid’s time, I combed through every magazine and newspaper I could find for times, heights and distances in California high school meets. When those marks were outstanding, I figured it was good weather, and I silently cursed the fickle nature of South Dakota’s spring. Coming home from meets, I’d stare out the window of the bus and daydream about the school records I’d set, if only the weather would cooperate and the cinders would be firmly packed. I broke a ton of records in my mind during four years of high school. On the actual tracks of central South Dakota, the record books had nothing to fear.
I’m sure I wasn’t much different from other kids who grew up in those times in the Dakotas or Nebraska or Iowa or Minnesota. We were just kids out there doing our best with what we had, taking the weather as it came and treating a bowl of soup as if it were a four-course dinner. We were products of our time.
Looking back over the decades, I guess I wouldn’t trade any of it for all the sunshine in California.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.