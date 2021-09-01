Love for farming holds strong in good times, bad

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was a kid, it never occurred to me to wonder if my dad liked farming.

I never thought in terms of him “liking” it, the way people may like nor not like a job. Farming was what he did, all day every day, whether he was combining wheat, scooping cracked corn to the feeder cattle or busting drifts of snow to get to the north dam on a bitterly cold January morning to break the ice so the herd could drink. Farming was what my dad was, as much a part of him as was singing in the choir on Sundays or reading the Saturday Evening Post after supper.

I didn’t realize until I was grown - maybe not until after Dad had died – that he really enjoyed the work. He liked, probably loved, the life and the labor and the land. Because he liked it all, he was able to handle low markets and crop diseases and hail storms and other disappointments and downturns, as well as all of the hard, physical work that farming demanded then and demands now.

It was all part of the deal. You pay your money and you take your chances. Dad knew the risks of farming, and he figured the rewards outweighed those risks.

I read a quote attributed to former President Dwight Eisenhower that goes, “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.” I didn’t run a fact-check to see if Ike really said that. It sounds like something a Kansas farm kid would say. That’s good enough for me. Out on the land, farming is the real thing, and Dad knew that. I think he’d have liked the Eisenhower quote. I think he’d have repeated it more than once while he waited for Ab Vehle to weigh the truckload of wheat at the elevator in Reliance.