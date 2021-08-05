Making hay leaves time to ponder

This time of summer on the farm, as July turns to August, we’d often run out of urgent chores and I’d be sent with a small tractor, a 7-foot mower and a dump rake to cut every last blade of grass on any land we owned.
This was especially true during dry years like this one. Dad and Uncle Frank, the named parties in the Woster Brothers farm partnership, seemed to live in deathly fear of running out of hay for our herd of Hereford cattle. We had stacks and stacks of hay piled around the place, some of them old, shrunken and gray. We never had enough to satisfy the brothers.
I discovered why that was a time or two when we came through a stretch of rough winters and had used up all but the last few, sad-looking stacks we’d stored for times like that. I never thought a bunch of cattle could burn through so much hay, and in good years, I never dreamed a time might come when we’d be wondering if we’d have to buy our feed.
We had a dryland farming operation. Well, sure. Everyone did. I’d never seen an irrigated field, probably not until I became a reporter and started writing about the Oahe Irrigation Project in the 1970s. In my farm days, we all depended on the sky for our rain. Sometimes it delivered, sometimes it didn’t. Some of the worst times were when it made big promises – huge banks of clouds on the western horizon of a summer afternoon, billowing thunderheads climbing toward the sun – and failed to come through with so much as a tenth of an inch. I had an editor once who told me I should always under-promise and over-deliver. The skies of my youth seldom looked at things that way.
They delivered just often enough for me to remember that they could. When they did, we’d get two solid cuttings of lush alfalfa. I recall once when we got a third cutting in a summer. It was like a fairy tale, or maybe that town in the musical “Brigadoon’’ that only appeared once a century. A guy tended to remember an event like that, the way folks who were around the last time Halley’s Comet swooshed through won’t forget it.
Even in those good years, though, when the rest of the urgent work – I’m talking grain harvest, you know – was finished, I’d be sent to cut and stack small stands of brome grass and any lakebeds that were dry enough to stand the weight of a Fordson tractor pulling a mower and rake.
In the dry years, we only dreamed of a second cutting of alfalfa. If we got a good first cutting, Dad and Uncle Frank considered themselves blessed. They stacked every last stalk of alfalfa and shook their heads at the way I’d left some of the crop standing when I made my turns at the corners of the field. Leaving the tiniest patch of standing alfalfa in the ground is the same as never having had it grow at all, they figured. Any hay is better than no hay, and more hay is better than less hay.
I never minded being the one mowing lakebeds and ditches and stray pieces of pasture where the grazing cattle had missed the grass in a few spots. What was to mind? I wasn’t a dedicated farmer, after all. Early on, I knew it wasn’t going to be my life. While my big brother was asking Dad and Uncle Frank about fat cattle weights and wheat moisture content, I was asking if it was time to break for lunch. I’m not bragging when I say I was a darned good hand. I did the work. It just didn’t hold my attention.
When I mowed a lakebed, even though I had to be conscious enough to trip the dump rake at the precise time to hit every windrow, I didn’t have to be on full alert. I rode that hard old tractor seat, half turned to make sure the sickle was getting a full cut each round, and I thought of Fats Domino, books I hadn’t read and, often, a particular brown-eyed girl 18 miles away in town. A kid can while away many long days that way, and I did.
Even though I didn’t pay much attention at the time, I look back from the perspective of age and I’m pretty sure I had the best childhood in the whole world.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.