Making hay leaves time to ponder

This time of summer on the farm, as July turns to August, we’d often run out of urgent chores and I’d be sent with a small tractor, a 7-foot mower and a dump rake to cut every last blade of grass on any land we owned.

This was especially true during dry years like this one. Dad and Uncle Frank, the named parties in the Woster Brothers farm partnership, seemed to live in deathly fear of running out of hay for our herd of Hereford cattle. We had stacks and stacks of hay piled around the place, some of them old, shrunken and gray. We never had enough to satisfy the brothers.

I discovered why that was a time or two when we came through a stretch of rough winters and had used up all but the last few, sad-looking stacks we’d stored for times like that. I never thought a bunch of cattle could burn through so much hay, and in good years, I never dreamed a time might come when we’d be wondering if we’d have to buy our feed.

We had a dryland farming operation. Well, sure. Everyone did. I’d never seen an irrigated field, probably not until I became a reporter and started writing about the Oahe Irrigation Project in the 1970s. In my farm days, we all depended on the sky for our rain. Sometimes it delivered, sometimes it didn’t. Some of the worst times were when it made big promises – huge banks of clouds on the western horizon of a summer afternoon, billowing thunderheads climbing toward the sun – and failed to come through with so much as a tenth of an inch. I had an editor once who told me I should always under-promise and over-deliver. The skies of my youth seldom looked at things that way.