Memories of Dad always close at heart

I don’t write about my dad every year when Father’s Day approaches, but not a year goes by that I don’t think about him and still miss him even after he’s been gone more than 50 years.

I guess I haven’t gotten what people like to call “closure’’ yet. I was 24 when he died. He was 56. When he passed, I figured I’d grieve a while and then there would be some closure. Maybe closure is when a person can think about their dad and not feel terribly lonely. If so, I have that at least sometimes. But I always figured closure meant I wouldn’t think about him often at all. That hasn’t happened. Never will, I guess.

I remember back in 1993 when a state airplane crashed and eight people died, including South Dakota’s governor, George Mickelson. A year later, a memorial service was held, and some of the organizers talked about how the observance would bring closure to the Pierre community and the state. By then my dad had been gone 25 years. I didn’t challenge the people talking about closure, but I knew it wouldn’t happen that year. I knew it would never really happen for many people who lost friends and family members in the crash.

Early on when I thought of my dad, the hurt rose to the top. These days, the pain of the loss is still there, but it isn’t right there at the top. At the top are memories of good times I got to have with Dad before he died. Some of those good times involved important moments in life – having him at high school and college graduations, sitting in the stands at the state track meet my senior year, being at my wedding, sharing the simple pleasure of holding his first granddaughter. A guy’s dad should be around for those moments.