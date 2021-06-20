Memories of Dad always close at heart

I don’t write about my dad every year when Father’s Day approaches, but not a year goes by that I don’t think about him and still miss him even after he’s been gone more than 50 years.
I guess I haven’t gotten what people like to call “closure’’ yet. I was 24 when he died. He was 56. When he passed, I figured I’d grieve a while and then there would be some closure. Maybe closure is when a person can think about their dad and not feel terribly lonely. If so, I have that at least sometimes. But I always figured closure meant I wouldn’t think about him often at all. That hasn’t happened. Never will, I guess.
I remember back in 1993 when a state airplane crashed and eight people died, including South Dakota’s governor, George Mickelson. A year later, a memorial service was held, and some of the organizers talked about how the observance would bring closure to the Pierre community and the state. By then my dad had been gone 25 years. I didn’t challenge the people talking about closure, but I knew it wouldn’t happen that year. I knew it would never really happen for many people who lost friends and family members in the crash.
Early on when I thought of my dad, the hurt rose to the top. These days, the pain of the loss is still there, but it isn’t right there at the top. At the top are memories of good times I got to have with Dad before he died. Some of those good times involved important moments in life – having him at high school and college graduations, sitting in the stands at the state track meet my senior year, being at my wedding, sharing the simple pleasure of holding his first granddaughter. A guy’s dad should be around for those moments.
But some of the moments that come to mind often are insignificant, or were when they happened. I never thought for an instant that my dad wouldn’t be around forever. For no particular reason, I find myself remembering how Dad would walk through a field of brome grass, snap off a stem and let it hang from the corner of his mouth. I’d imitate him when he did that, just as I’d watch and try to imitate the careless way he had of kicking at a clod of dirt in a plowed field as he walked toward the tractor. And early on I picked up his way of digging a few kernels of wheat from the combine hopper and chewing them into a paste that he called farmers’ chewing gum. I didn’t really like the taste, but I spent a fair amount of my young life trying to be like him.
One thing I never learned to imitate was the way he accepted setbacks in farming. I’ll never forget the time he took me along after a vicious hail storm to inspect what he and Uncle Frank had been calling a bumper crop of corn. The air was humid and heavy with the odor of ozone. A few sprinkles remained from the storm that was moving to the east. The stalks of corn were twisted and broken, their still-green leaves lying wet and muddy in the water pooled in the shallow rows. Dad slogged through the mud, the cuffs of his work pants sopping wet. He bent and pulled a leaf from a ruined stalk, then looked to the west where the last rays of a setting sun pierced the dark clouds of the departing storm. “Isn’t that an amazing thing?’’ he said softly, gesturing toward the rainbow arcing across the sky.
I remember feeling angry. Nothing about that scene was amazing to me. It took years, but I came to understand that he was able to see that nature was simply doing what nature did, and he might as well find something to appreciate in its power. Even today, I’m not as accepting of things like that as he was, but I keep trying.
I think the thing I miss most about Dad not being around isn’t the additional time I might have had with him. It’s the time my kids might have had, and my grandkids, too. They’d have adored the guy, and he’d have gone plain bonkers over them. Over the years, I’ve tried to write stories about him, partly so the kids know that much. I wish they could have known so much more.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.