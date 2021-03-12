Much has changed, but movie date was a keeper

If you are reading this on March 12, then I will tell you that exactly 60 years ago on this date, a Sunday, I went to the movies with a brown-eyed sophomore, the first actual date in a relationship that somehow continues today.
Who’d have imagined six decades and counting? On the evening I called Nancy’s house to ask her out, I sure wasn’t thinking long-term. I was a high-school junior thinking about the deep, wide brown eyes of the girl who sat ahead of me in study hall. As I listened to the ringing at the other end of the line, I was thinking only about whether I would remember what I planned to say when I did talk to the sophomore. I was feeling nervous about that. I was feeling something a lot like terrified about the prospect of her mother or father answering the call.
Actually that part wasn’t in doubt. In those days, nearly every family I knew had one phone in the house (Nancy’s family kept theirs in the kitchen), nobody but a parent answered a call and everyone in the household tried to find an excuse to hang around the room to see what was being said. The phone in our house was on the wall in the living room. It had a spiral cord long enough to reach the kitchen sink but miles short of getting me out of earshot of nosy brothers or sisters. For a shy guy like me, the simple act of making a call and asking for the daughter of the house was most definitely a declaration of undying devotion.
On the evening I called, her mother answered. I guess maybe that was better than her father, but we’re talking tiny degrees of better here. Minding my manners, I asked if I could speak to Nancy. I said please, too. There was a pause, and then her mother said, “May I tell her who is calling?’’ Oh, man. I’d practiced identifying myself as soon as someone answered, and here I’d forgotten. I didn’t make up for that when I answered her mother’s question with, “Oh, sure.’’ After another pause, I managed to blurt out my name, and somehow neither of us hung up. She went to fetch her daughter to the phone.
I can’t recall if that was a Tuesday or Wednesday. People called several days in advance of a requested date in those days. I’m so out of it I have no idea how people get dates these days. I only know that 60 years ago, it took a long while, and it always involved a conversation with one or both of the parents.
To my great fortune, Nancy came to the phone, I fumbled through my prepared speech, she said that would be lovely and on the Sunday following, we went to the State Theater in Chamberlain to see “The Robe.’’ It’s actually a pretty good movie, although I was so nervous I didn’t pick up the whole plot that evening.
Perhaps the most amazing thing about that date taking place is that this was during Lent. People, young people, simply weren’t allowed to go out on Sunday evenings in Lent. It was audacious of me to ask. It was remarkable that Nancy’s folks agreed. And maybe the only reason they did was because “The Robe’’ told part of the Easter story.
I look back 60 years and think what a completely different world we had. Not just the single-phone households or the parents answering the calls or the limitations on activities during Lent. This was way, way back when, you know?
The chart-topping tunes were an eclectic mix in March of that year. Elvis rode the charts with “Are You Lonesome Tonight,’’ The Shirelles were climbing the Billboard list with “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,’’ and Chubby Checker was starting to make some noise with “Pony Time.’’ But one of the top songs had a big band feel, Bert Kaempfert’s “Wonderland by Night.’’ And you couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing Lawrence Welk and “Calcutta.’’
Gas cost 30 cents a gallon. First-class stamps were four cents. Newly inaugurated President John Kennedy’s advisers were telling him that defense of Vietnam needed to be a major part of U.S. foreign policy. What a long time ago.
I’ve forgotten many things that happened over the last 60 years. I’ve never forgotten the exact date of that first movie together. I guess it was pretty important.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.