Much has changed, but movie date was a keeper

If you are reading this on March 12, then I will tell you that exactly 60 years ago on this date, a Sunday, I went to the movies with a brown-eyed sophomore, the first actual date in a relationship that somehow continues today.

Who’d have imagined six decades and counting? On the evening I called Nancy’s house to ask her out, I sure wasn’t thinking long-term. I was a high-school junior thinking about the deep, wide brown eyes of the girl who sat ahead of me in study hall. As I listened to the ringing at the other end of the line, I was thinking only about whether I would remember what I planned to say when I did talk to the sophomore. I was feeling nervous about that. I was feeling something a lot like terrified about the prospect of her mother or father answering the call.

Actually that part wasn’t in doubt. In those days, nearly every family I knew had one phone in the house (Nancy’s family kept theirs in the kitchen), nobody but a parent answered a call and everyone in the household tried to find an excuse to hang around the room to see what was being said. The phone in our house was on the wall in the living room. It had a spiral cord long enough to reach the kitchen sink but miles short of getting me out of earshot of nosy brothers or sisters. For a shy guy like me, the simple act of making a call and asking for the daughter of the house was most definitely a declaration of undying devotion.

On the evening I called, her mother answered. I guess maybe that was better than her father, but we’re talking tiny degrees of better here. Minding my manners, I asked if I could speak to Nancy. I said please, too. There was a pause, and then her mother said, “May I tell her who is calling?’’ Oh, man. I’d practiced identifying myself as soon as someone answered, and here I’d forgotten. I didn’t make up for that when I answered her mother’s question with, “Oh, sure.’’ After another pause, I managed to blurt out my name, and somehow neither of us hung up. She went to fetch her daughter to the phone.