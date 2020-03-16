My dad had a way of cocking his head and squinting that sometimes left me trying to guess whether he was uncertain what was happening in the world around him or just amused by some secret only he knew.
Could have been either, I guess. Farmers and ranchers, people who make their living on the land, tend to cock their heads and squint quite often. Why wouldn’t they? What else do you do when wind and hail and blizzards, markets and diseases, play havoc with your careful plan to harvest a good crop or fatten steers to earn money and pay down debt, maybe even stay in business for another season?
I talk or write now and then about the mark of the land. That’s what I call the perpetual squint at the corners of the eyes of the men and women whose lives are all about raising livestock and growing grain and corn. It’s a mark that is earned through hard, physical work out in the sun and wind, summer and winter. I’ve seen people of the land with squint lines so deep the brightest sun could no longer darken them.
I can’t remember my dad ever wearing sunglasses to the field. None of the neighbors, either. They probably should have. It would have eased the strain on the eyes from blowing dust and baking July sunshine. It just wasn’t done, the same way none of us young folks wore cut-offs or shorts to the field.
My dad and the neighbors did wear caps, or hats. Dad’s caps were stained and wrinkled. He wore them sometimes for branding and such. For field work, he favored a straw hat. I did, too. Mine was a wide-brimmed western style. Dad’s was more of a gentleman’s fedora, a lot like the one Indiana Jones wore in those movies. Dad’s hat had a place on the front brim where a piece of green plastic was embedded. I never knew what the deal was with that. It looked like part of the visor the dealer in a poker game might wear, but a farmer racing to finish combining a field of wheat ahead of a windstorm isn’t thinking poker, although he might know he’s gambling for big stakes.
Neither caps nor hats prevented the squint, though.
Like the other people of the land I’ve known, my dad squinted through the haze of chaff that blew from the tail of the combine and swirled up and around the operator’s platform, hanging on like a weak fog on the long passes the machine made as it ran ahead of a following wind.
He squinted through the heat of a harvest afternoon toward the horizon, trying to see whether the clouds rising there at the edge of his vision had rain and wind in them or merely a bit of welcome shade.
He squinted through the dust raised by the restless cows in the corral as they called for their bawling calves that were being pushed through the chute to be branded, tagged and vaccinated.
And he squinted at numbers jotted on the back of an envelope, numbers that told a dollars and cents story of cost of feed and seed, profit and loss. Squint at such numbers long enough, and a guy starts thinking he’s seeing the future, like it or not.
Most times when my dad cocked his head and squinted, it was something I’d done, or failed to do. Like the time I explained how I ran the Jeep station wagon into a ditch full of water.
One memorable squint came after I backed a four-wheeled trailer full of grain into the shed by the garage for the first time. I managed it after about 10 tries. When I crawled down from the tractor seat and inspected my work, I saw that it was about 45 degrees off center and blocked the whole shed. Still, the grain was out of the weather.
As I turned to head for the house, I saw my dad at the corner of the shed. He had his head cocked to one side. The edges of his eyes had deep creases, and he didn’t say a word. It looked to me like he might have been thinking of laughing at some secret joke, but there was nothing funny that I could see.