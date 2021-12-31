New year entered quietly on the farm

The first year I remember staying awake until midnight on New Year’s Eve was when we moved from the farm into town for our school years.
We kept the farm, of course. We were a farm family, even living in a modest two-story house five or six blocks from the Chamberlain school. Dad, like many suburban people with jobs in the city, commuted to work. He drove 17 or 18 miles to the farm in the mornings and drove back to town in the evenings. My big brother rode along on weekends. When I grew older, I did that, too.
Before our move to town, which happened when I reached third grade, we were alone on New Year’s Eve. Well, I say alone. There were two parents and four kids – five after our baby brother came along in 1951. That filled the single-story farm house where we lived, but it made the business of ringing out the old and ringing in the new pretty quiet. No good reason I’d have stayed awake up to midnight back then.
I would have been 8 the first New Year’s Eve in town. I recall big bowls of potato chips, a pot of some kind of soup or stew, ice cream and fizzy soft drinks that could have been soda but more probably were home-made. We didn’t buy much soda in those days. A Pepsi and a bag of peanuts at the store in Reliance was a big deal that came around no more often than a birthday.
I made it my goal to stay awake through the midnight hour that first year in town. I didn’t care about seeing in the new year or singing “Auld Lang Syne,’’ which I thought was a goofy song with words that didn’t make much sense. (I kind of thought the same thing years later when I played in a dance band and we had to do that song at midnight of our New Year’s Eve gigs. I didn’t like it, but the crowd seemed to, so we played it.)
I wanted to be awake at midnight because our dad told us he planned to uncase his .12-gauge shotgun and fire a shot into the air to put an exclamation point on the arrival of the new year. I couldn’t remember him ever having done that back on the farm, so, sure, I was all in. I was especially excited because this shot might be heard around the world, or at least the Chamberlain neighborhood people used to call Brinkville. In my young life, this was the first time we had neighbors closer than two miles away. It was kind of an audacious thing my dad was planning.
To make a long story shorter - which is only possible because I’m skipping over much of my mom’s fretting and fussing over whether shooting a gun in town would bring out the neighbors, the police, maybe the Army – midnight arrived and my dad pulled the trigger. The risk was limited. We lived across the street from a huge, deep gulch, so the shot probably fell harmlessly into the trees. I was giddy for about two minutes, and then I was in bed.
I have no idea if any of the neighbors complained. If they did, I imagine our dad laughed good-naturedly and agreed with them that it was a foolish thing to do. I imagine he said we were new in town; New Year’s Eve came only once a year and he probably wouldn’t do it again.
I doubt he ever did, either. The folks made friends with some other couples, and sometimes on New Year’s Eve, they’d have coffee and cake, maybe a drink or two, listen to the Victrola and play some cards – Whist or Pitch or Canasta.
As I grew older, I began to spend time with friends on New Year’s Eve. When I started dating, we went together to parties at friends’ homes. We were in high school then, but the parties I recall were pretty tame stuff, probably because nobody left their kids and their kids’ friends at home unchaperoned – not on New Year’s Eve, not any other eve.
These days, Nancy (the girl I started dating all those years ago) and I celebrate the new year even more quietly than we did during those chaperoned high school parties. Sometimes we make it to midnight, sometimes we don’t. It occurs to me I celebrate the way I did back on the farm. That isn’t a bad thing.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.