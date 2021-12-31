New year entered quietly on the farm

The first year I remember staying awake until midnight on New Year’s Eve was when we moved from the farm into town for our school years.

We kept the farm, of course. We were a farm family, even living in a modest two-story house five or six blocks from the Chamberlain school. Dad, like many suburban people with jobs in the city, commuted to work. He drove 17 or 18 miles to the farm in the mornings and drove back to town in the evenings. My big brother rode along on weekends. When I grew older, I did that, too.

Before our move to town, which happened when I reached third grade, we were alone on New Year’s Eve. Well, I say alone. There were two parents and four kids – five after our baby brother came along in 1951. That filled the single-story farm house where we lived, but it made the business of ringing out the old and ringing in the new pretty quiet. No good reason I’d have stayed awake up to midnight back then.

I would have been 8 the first New Year’s Eve in town. I recall big bowls of potato chips, a pot of some kind of soup or stew, ice cream and fizzy soft drinks that could have been soda but more probably were home-made. We didn’t buy much soda in those days. A Pepsi and a bag of peanuts at the store in Reliance was a big deal that came around no more often than a birthday.

I made it my goal to stay awake through the midnight hour that first year in town. I didn’t care about seeing in the new year or singing “Auld Lang Syne,’’ which I thought was a goofy song with words that didn’t make much sense. (I kind of thought the same thing years later when I played in a dance band and we had to do that song at midnight of our New Year’s Eve gigs. I didn’t like it, but the crowd seemed to, so we played it.)