Ode to a tempered farmer and his life lessons

This issue of the Neighbor is scheduled to be published on my dad’s birthday, so you’ll forgive me if I talk about a hard-working, dry-land farmer who didn’t live nearly long enough to suit his wife and five children.

Henry Woster died a bit more than half a century ago at the age of 56. Even in those days, that was young for an American male to die. Cancer pays no attention to actuarial tables and life expectancy predictions. Cancer pays no attention to how hard a person has worked in his life, either, or to how much that person will be missed by his family for the rest of their lives. Cancer just is, and in the summer of 1968, it cut short the life of my dad.

I think you’d have liked my dad if you’d had the chance to meet him. I never knew him to lose his temper. My mom said he had a wicked temper, but he recognized that early on and worked to overcome it. I’d guess most folks who knew him would think he’d done a good job of that, because his friends and neighbors all seemed to think a lot of him.

Dad looked at good fortune and bad luck as just two ends of the same stick. A good price for fat cattle at the market pleased him, but he didn’t go around bragging about what a sharp cattle guy he was. A wheat crop lost to hail a week before harvest hurt him, but, again, he didn’t go around complaining to everyone within earshot at the co-op in Reliance. That wasn’t his way.

Somehow – and I haven’t always been able to do it myself – he managed not to take things like top markets and crop losses personally. Luck and misfortune weren’t out to reward or punish him. They simply were luck and misfortune. No sense getting all worked up about them. It wouldn’t do any good, anyway, he told me a time or two when he was in a parenting mood.