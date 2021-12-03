Ode to a tempered farmer and his life lessons

This issue of the Neighbor is scheduled to be published on my dad’s birthday, so you’ll forgive me if I talk about a hard-working, dry-land farmer who didn’t live nearly long enough to suit his wife and five children.
Henry Woster died a bit more than half a century ago at the age of 56. Even in those days, that was young for an American male to die. Cancer pays no attention to actuarial tables and life expectancy predictions. Cancer pays no attention to how hard a person has worked in his life, either, or to how much that person will be missed by his family for the rest of their lives. Cancer just is, and in the summer of 1968, it cut short the life of my dad.
I think you’d have liked my dad if you’d had the chance to meet him. I never knew him to lose his temper. My mom said he had a wicked temper, but he recognized that early on and worked to overcome it. I’d guess most folks who knew him would think he’d done a good job of that, because his friends and neighbors all seemed to think a lot of him.
Dad looked at good fortune and bad luck as just two ends of the same stick. A good price for fat cattle at the market pleased him, but he didn’t go around bragging about what a sharp cattle guy he was. A wheat crop lost to hail a week before harvest hurt him, but, again, he didn’t go around complaining to everyone within earshot at the co-op in Reliance. That wasn’t his way.
Somehow – and I haven’t always been able to do it myself – he managed not to take things like top markets and crop losses personally. Luck and misfortune weren’t out to reward or punish him. They simply were luck and misfortune. No sense getting all worked up about them. It wouldn’t do any good, anyway, he told me a time or two when he was in a parenting mood.
He didn’t spend a lot of his time in formal parenting lessons, though. That wasn’t his way. We never talked about it, but over the years I figured out that his way was to behave in a manner that showed respect for himself and others. If he did that, it ought to be enough for his kids to see what he considered important, what he considered the conduct of any decent human being. He didn’t teach by talking much. He showed us in how he lived.
Don’t get me wrong. He could lay down a pretty clear lesson if one of his kids deserved it. The time I went off to play with a first-grade classmate instead of waiting at school for him to pick me up was one of those times. Dad was driving half a dozen of the neighborhood kids home, and my poor decision and lack of consideration for the other kids was one of the times he figured an honest-to-goodness parenting lesson was appropriate.
When he had delivered the other kids to their homes and we got to ours, he took me to the garage and explained the error of my ways. He spoke softly, calmly and clearly. I figured he’d spank me, which he had never done before. I figured I deserved a paddling. To this day I don’t know why he didn’t. I guess he could see I’d gotten the message, which I sure had.
For many years in his later life, Dad drove a blue pickup, a GMC, I think, or maybe a Chevy. It was a ’55 or ’56, and on chilly mornings, it sputtered like an old grouch until the oil started to flow freely. It had no fancy add-ons, just a box cluttered with everything a farmer would need to get through a day, from fencing tools and barbed wire to extra fan belts and motor oil. It also had rear-wheel-drive, as I recall. Dad used to say four-wheel-drive worked best if you avoided places where you might have to use it. If he was trying to pass on a parenting lesson there, it didn’t take hold with me way too many times.
I don’t get sad when I think of my dad. I do, though, always wish my kids had gotten to know him. He’d have liked that a lot. They would have liked it, too. My stories of their grandpa can’t compare to the real thing.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.