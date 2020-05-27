I’ve always been told there are cat people and there are dog people, but when we lived on the farm, I’d say our family was both.
We had both cats and dogs, at least. All five of us kids got along with the dogs pretty well, but I might have been the only one of us who actually liked the cats that roamed the farm yard and outbuildings.
The family tolerated them, sure. Cats are great for pest control, especially with mice in the granary. Like goats tethered in a yard to clip the grass, cats can be a low-cost version of an exterminator, and they don’t submit a bill after the job is finished. Maybe the rest of the family considered the cats just a necessary part of farming.
Me, I thought of them as pets. I knew they came in handy when we had rats in the weeds under a discarded feed bunk or the dilapidated corn crib, but I would have liked them if they’d done nothing but eat and strut around. They rustled up their own food, so it wasn’t like it was costing us much.
The only real cat problem I recall was when I claimed as mine a huge, black tom that I named Thunder, after the stallion in the Red Ryder stories. As a number of our pets – both cats and dogs – did on the farm, Thunder just showed up one day and stayed. I have no idea where he came from. I didn’t ask. Neither did my folks, once they saw that Thunder was a pretty accomplished mouse chaser.
Thing was, old Thunder couldn’t tell a mouse from a rat from, well, the pet rabbit that my sister talked our folks into bringing home. The cat got into the rabbit cage, and soon we didn’t have a rabbit. After that, Thunder had to go. I never did understand the reasoning behind that. I mean, he was just doing what cats do, but as soon as he did it, we were without both a rabbit and a cat. Does that even make sense?
I didn’t have a cat after we moved to town. On the farm, they took care of themselves, prowled around at night and slept through the day. In town, a person had to keep an eye on them, or they’d be in the neighbor’s garden or the local sandbox. Kind of a pain, you know?
After Nancy and I married and had our three kids, they sometimes talked us into bringing home cats. The first time they did, I was surprised at how easy it is to get a cat. You didn’t have to run around to the pet stores or pay exorbitant prices to bring home a feline. A small ad in the local paper would do it. Shoot, not even that. Mention at a parent-teacher conference or some other gathering that you wouldn’t mind having a cat. By the time you got back home, there might be 20 people waiting to give you a cat or two.
Our craziest cat ever came home with our older son after a shift as a cook at a local restaurant. Otis was his name, and he was huge, a big ball of long, orange hair. To this day, I can’t tell you why we let the big guy stay with us, but we did
That cat couldn’t stand to be inside at night. He also couldn’t keep his paws out of the neighbors’ yards. Some guy a couple of blocks over started setting traps, and he started catching Otis. The guy used fresh tuna for bait. Is that fair? Seriously, it’s as clear a case of entrapment as you’ll find.
After we bailed Otis out of the pound a couple of times - $25 a shot - we decided he had to go. I saw a classified ad from a rancher out by Philip who said he wanted cats. When I called, the rancher explained that he liked to keep several big cats around the ranch to chase mice. The previous winter had been tough, though, and coyotes had depleted his supply of cats. He took one look at Otis and said the big guy was just what he needed.
I saw the guy six or seven months later and asked about Otis.
“Last I saw of him,’’ the guy said, “he was chasing a small coyote around the corner of the barn.’’
Probably the guy was kidding, but with Otis, who knew?