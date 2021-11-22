On the farm, celebrations were small and meals were always big

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before we moved to town for school years, my family almost always spent Thanksgiving Day alone on the farm.

We moved at the start of my third-grade year, so my memories of farm Thanksgivings are a little sketchy. I’ve been thinking about that as Thanksgiving has grown near this year. I usually have a pretty good memory for the old days, but Thanksgiving way back when is hazy. Maybe that’s because my mom made four- and five-course meals every single day. We feasted all year round. We just didn’t verbalize our thanks. We should have.

Thanksgiving probably meant turkey replaced a roast or fried chicken. I vaguely remembered cranberries, which I never liked. They looked funny. Maybe my mom whipped up some sweet potatoes. I’m pretty sure I would have taken one look and declared them unfit for humans.

Somewhere in my deepest memory, I see shadowy images of a Thanksgiving dinner at a café in a hotel in Reliance, eight miles from the farm. I can’t imagine why we’d have done that. It’s just a thing stored somewhere in my personal cloud. I can’t say we did that. I can’t even guarantee that Reliance had a café in a hotel, although I have a picture of where the building would have been if it existed. And, for some reason, I’m pretty sure it would have been a great place for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Anyone who grew up on a farm in this region in the 1940s and 1950s probably had Thanksgiving dinners at home with just the family around. In those days people didn’t just pop into town at a whim. A trip to town, unless it was Saturday evening in the summer, required a reason – a broken fan belt, you know, or a tie rod snapping on the grain truck. And neighbors, the ones I grew up around, didn’t just invite each other’s families over for a holiday meal. Maybe it was only two miles to Kistler’s place, or Hamiel’s, but two miles was two miles in those days. And family was a pretty limited circle except for weddings and wakes and the church picnic in the park.