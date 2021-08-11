Pace slows as summer stretches into August

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Back on the farm, when day after identical steamy August day rolled past like sheets of paper from a photocopy machine, the work continued but the pace tensions eased.

It wasn’t that the actual work was easier, necessarily. We still rolled out at daybreak and put in our hours. Things still had to be done. But they didn’t have to be done with the same stressful urgency as earlier in the summer. August wasn’t quite as relaxed as that first line of the “Porgy and Bess’’ song: “Summertime, and the living’ is easy,’’ but it was close.

In early summer, alfalfa waited to be mowed, raked and stacked. That needed to be done as quickly as possible. We needed to get the alfalfa in the field laid down and stacked up – to avoid rains, sure, but also to get that out of the way before the grain harvest. The harvest came hard on the heels of haying season.

We grew wheat and oats and rye, and barley, too, every so often. When any of that stuff was ready to be combined and trucked to the bins, it had to be done with a kind of manic frenzy. Any wind or hail storm could destroy a crop in the blink of an eye. Every minute the wheat sat in the field when it could be in a bin at the home place or at the elevator in Reliance was one more minute of tempting the gods of summer. We didn’t do that around our place, so we put in long days – six a week for sure and sometimes seven, with the exception of time for church – until the crops were safely stored away.

So then came August. In my memory, it was a pleasant month - hot but tolerable, breezy sometimes but not unpleasantly so. Each day, as I suggested earlier, seemed a carbon copy of the one before it. Although I knew that each August day was just a little shorter on daylight than the previous one, it didn’t seem that way. Days in August back on the farm just seemed to stretch and stretch.