Pace slows as summer stretches into August

Back on the farm, when day after identical steamy August day rolled past like sheets of paper from a photocopy machine, the work continued but the pace tensions eased.
It wasn’t that the actual work was easier, necessarily. We still rolled out at daybreak and put in our hours. Things still had to be done. But they didn’t have to be done with the same stressful urgency as earlier in the summer. August wasn’t quite as relaxed as that first line of the “Porgy and Bess’’ song: “Summertime, and the living’ is easy,’’ but it was close.
In early summer, alfalfa waited to be mowed, raked and stacked. That needed to be done as quickly as possible. We needed to get the alfalfa in the field laid down and stacked up – to avoid rains, sure, but also to get that out of the way before the grain harvest. The harvest came hard on the heels of haying season.
We grew wheat and oats and rye, and barley, too, every so often. When any of that stuff was ready to be combined and trucked to the bins, it had to be done with a kind of manic frenzy. Any wind or hail storm could destroy a crop in the blink of an eye. Every minute the wheat sat in the field when it could be in a bin at the home place or at the elevator in Reliance was one more minute of tempting the gods of summer. We didn’t do that around our place, so we put in long days – six a week for sure and sometimes seven, with the exception of time for church – until the crops were safely stored away.
So then came August. In my memory, it was a pleasant month - hot but tolerable, breezy sometimes but not unpleasantly so. Each day, as I suggested earlier, seemed a carbon copy of the one before it. Although I knew that each August day was just a little shorter on daylight than the previous one, it didn’t seem that way. Days in August back on the farm just seemed to stretch and stretch.
Maybe that’s because a fair amount of my work as I waited for the end of summer and the new school year was finding new grass and hay to mow. I’ve talked about how my dad and my Uncle Frank used to be obsessed with the notion that we might someday run out of hay to feed the herd. So, in August, I’d mow any land we owned that had a dry lakebed, half the ditches in the township and some of the pastures where the cattle had left a bit of grass standing. Sometimes I pulled into one of those pasture where Dad had directed me to go that morning, and I’d think I was looking at the scalp of an old man with a butch haircut. There was vegetation, but a person with average eyesight and a lick of common sense would have been hard pressed to call it a stand of hay.
That didn’t matter to me, of course. I got the same $5 a day whether I turned pitchfork loads of alfalfa into sturdy stacks from sunrise to sunset or rode the back of a little tractor, swatting flies, avoiding mudholes and bleached cattle skulls and generally daydreaming my way lazily through another day in the fields.
It probably didn’t matter too much to my dad, either. For a long while, the work crew on our farm included Dad and Uncle Frank, my cousin Leo, my big brother Jim and me. I was the fifth in line. While I was expected to pull the weight of an actual hand, I sometimes got lighter duty late in the summer because, well, we just ran out of really important stuff that needed doing.
That didn’t give me a pass to sit in the shade all day and read Kipling. I was eating three and four times a day. I was getting a bed at night and clothes to wear. That stuff didn’t just grow on trees. I was expected to work for my keep, even if the work was, you know, not vital to the survival of the farm.
I don’t recall objecting to any chore the managing partners assigned. I don’t even remember some of the work I had to do as summer’s end drew closer. Mostly I remember the marvelous days, the relaxed atmosphere and the wonder of growing up in such a place.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.