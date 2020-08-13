When people ask how I spend 40 years as a newspaper reporter covering politics and government, I tell them that the people made it fun.
I liked it when new issues popped up, and when new ideas were introduced into the public discussion. Sometimes, I’ll confess, the issues were repetitive, the same year after year. Things could become a bit boring then. But always the people were interesting, and for most of my reporting life, the people were real, lively and mostly honest.
I haven’t had regular contacts with candidates or officeholders for a while. I don’t think it would be as much fun these days. As I said, I’ve been out of the daily game, so I’m basing this on impressions I get of candidates and officeholders from news briefings and public statements and social media comments. Gosh, they generally seem like a grim bunch, sullen at times, defensive and quick to attack anyone who questions them.
I suppose they reflect the larger society that sent them to the state legislatures, executive offices and Congress. Many of us these days seem quicker to anger, less willing to listen and more prone to attack any criticism or slight, real or perceived. It can’t be easy to find much fun in that.
I got to thinking about the current state of affairs the other evening when, for no particular reason, memories of former South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson popped into my head. Now, it probably isn’t fair to compare today’s politicians with Mickelson. He’d stand out from any crowd, not only for his size but also for his booming voice, wide smile and instinct to connect with the people around him.
One moment that came to mind involved an interview during a time when the governor and the Legislature struggled to find ways to increase school funding. I’d heard about an idea a couple of lobbying groups were putting together. With another reporter, I ran it past Mickelson, asking what his response would be. In words to this effect and with a twinkle in his eyes, he said, “I think I’ll watch for a bit, see which way that parade is heading and run like the dickens to get out in front and look like I’m leading it.’’
Good quote, right? It wasn’t true, of course. He wouldn’t hang back during a big policy discussion. Ever since he said that, though, I’ve carried an image of a 6-4, 250-pound guy carrying a drum major’s baton and running past a group of marching citizens toward the head of the line.
After I left daily reporting, I worked as an information officer for a state agency. In that position, I liked to know what the department secretary and division heads were saying to reporters, preferably before they said it. I’d have been hard-pressed to have worked for former Gov. Bill Janklow. He sometimes was the biggest leak in his office. He knew it, and sometimes it was funny. On the afternoon before one state-of-the-state, I bumped into him on the third floor. He was excited about a proposal he planned to outline to legislators. He described it in detail. After we parted, I called a couple of legislative leaders for responses. One of them apparently called the governor’s office, because a Janklow aide tracked me down in the press room and demanded to know where I’d gotten the tax-reduction information.
“Janklow told me,’’ I said.
“Aw, man,’’ the aide said, shaking his head.
My first boss with The Associated Press in Pierre, taught me to always take one last swing through the Capitol before I left for the day. I always did. I’d always see one or two people I knew. Sometimes I’d get a clue to the likely outcome of an issue by who was talking with whom. Sometimes I’d get a good quote.
As I made my swing through the building one summer afternoon in 1975, I passed the governor’s office just as former Gov. Dick Kneip and former Sen. George McGovern walked out. They invited me to join them for a beer. In the hour that followed, I didn’t get any immediate news, but I picked up strings that became half a dozen or more stories in the next several weeks.
I also heard tales of kids and careers and campaign bloopers. For that time, two awfully successful politicians were just a couple of South Dakota guys talking over a drink. I wonder if something like that could still happen.