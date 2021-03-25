Reconnecting with family, fond memories

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After months and months of pandemic distancing, our granddaughter from Minnesota came to visit for a weekend and we took a drive through some powerful memories.

Well, the memories were powerful for me, anyway. I think they were for the granddaughter, too. It sure seemed like it as she gazed at the Lyman County landscape where her grandpa and his siblings came of age on a family farm that has long fallen into disrepair and the dust of a dry-land agricultural enterprise.

The granddaughter came with her parents from Brookings. We hadn’t seen them for months and months, either. It’s surprising how a guy can survive the distance and the absence of some of the most important people on earth – until he sees them again and gets a chance to give them a welcoming hug. In any event, I stepped away from the embrace and thought, “Gosh, how is it possible I was able to go on living without having these people around now and then?’’

It’s been possible because it has been necessary in this public health crisis, of course. But it has taken a toll on the mind and spirit, not being able to see these important people for so long a while. I wonder if I’ve been out of sorts just missing them and didn’t recognize what it was that was dragging me down now and then. I guess I chalked it up to winter, gloomy days, frigid cold and the absence of leaves on trees and songbirds among the leaves.

Even the eagles that used to so faithfully perch, morning after morning, in the ancient cottonwood on the river bank have been gone for long stretches in the past several months. Now and then I catch a glimpse of one of them soaring past the kitchen window, heading I know not where, upstream or down along the Missouri bluffs. Perhaps they’ve been out of sorts, too. It’s for sure something has changed the habits I came to know in the time we’ve lived in our house on the river bank.