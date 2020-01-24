I’m old enough to remember when the Huron Arena was the hottest place for championship high school basketball in South Dakota.
Of course, I’m old enough to remember when the Corn Palace in Mitchell was such an other-worldly place that a kid stared at its vast space and gleaming floor the way tourists gawk at New York City skyscrapers.
I’m old enough to remember sitting in the stunned crowd of Chamberlain Cubs’ fans whose motel reservations and travel plans to the state Class B basketball tournament had just been crushed by a hot-shooting Forestburg kid named Lamoine Torgerson. All these years later, and I remember that disappointment, even if “it’s only a game.’’
Huron and Mitchell were basketball heaven when I was growing up in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Every kid wanted to play there. I never had the chance, although I did go to the state tournament in Huron in 1962 to watch the Mitchell team that had eliminated me and my fellow Cubs in the sectional tournament (played at Parkston). I sat in the bleachers on the main floor and watched the Mitchell kid who had outplayed me to qualify for the state tournament. I dreamed of a thousand ways the outcome in Parkston could have been different and I could have been the one playing in front of a packed Huron Arena crowd.
You know what, though? When I think of my playing days back in high school, I mostly think about the unique, quirky, offbeat gymnasiums in the small towns where so many of us South Dakota kids got most of our experience in basketball. Sometimes the rafters hung low enough to deflect any high-arching shots. Sometimes the fans in the first row of bleachers had to move to let a player take the ball out of bounds on the sideline.
Chamberlain’s armory was only a few years old when I played high school ball. It had tile squares on a concrete slab. Most of the older gyms we experienced had wood floors. Those old floors were sometimes uneven. Dead spots in the wood could catch a guard by surprise. He’d be dribbling the ball smoothly up the court, hardly looking (just the way Coach taught us) and suddenly there’d be a spot in the floor that reached out and grabbed the basketball. The guard would put his hand down just like he had on so many previous dribbles, but no basketball would rise to meet his palm. In full disclosure, I never experienced that myself. I was such a klutz as a ball-handler that Coach told me never, ever to try to dribble. I became rather proficient at passing the basketball.
Chamberlain made the transition from Class B to Class A (in the old two-class system) my senior year. Our schedule was a mix of smaller and larger schools. We played Pierre and Mitchell and Wessington Springs and Miller and Winner, and we played Burke and Deadwood and Kimball and Plankinton and Platte.
Platte’s end line might not have been painted on the wall, but it wasn’t far away. A sort of wrestling mat hung against the wall, which was good, because the Black Panthers’ center kept shoving my face into it when we fought for rebounds.
Pierre was a big town, but the old city auditorium was dark and dank. The Governors’ center didn’t push me into the wall. He did jab me in the stomach my first time in the lane. He also growled, “Stay out of here,’’ which reduced the effectiveness of my inside game.
Coach: Get in there, Woster.
Me: (muttering under my breath) You get in there. That guy’s mean.
My sophomore year we opened the season at Pukwana, a place where the loud crowd closed you in from all sides. I tore up my ankle when my shoe caught on an uneven spot in the wood. Out for the season.
Every kid my age could talk about quirky gyms they’ve known. I’m afraid we finally will have taken the farm out of the kid when none of us can remember such things.