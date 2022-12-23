Shared moments make Christmas special

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Years ago, my two brothers and I combined some of our columns into a small book called the “Woster Brothers Brand.’’

The book didn’t climb the best-seller charts, but friends and relatives bought some copies. Jim and Kevin would agree the only reason the book even got into print was because of our sister Mary Alice. She taught English at South Dakota State University at that time. She took the disorganized piles of columns each of her brothers mailed to her, compiled them into general themes and worked with a publisher to produce an actual book. Had the task been left to her brothers, we would still be saying, “We should do a book of columns one of these days.’’

Mary Alice also came up with a lovely tag line for the book. She called the collected columns “episodes from a shared inheritance.’’ I like that line, even though when I try to look it up online, all I get are articles about what to do if, for example, you and your sister inherit the folks’ house together. I am certain that is not what Mary Alice had in mind at all, although I never asked her exactly what she did mean.

Whenever I think of a shared inheritance in connection with my family, I think of Christmas. More specifically, I think of Christmas at our Lyman County farm just a few miles west of the Missouri River in the middle of South Dakota. I think of a shared inheritance as those Christmas times when my siblings and I were young, before we moved across the river to Chamberlain for the school years and of necessity began to spend the Christmas holiday in town.

Don’t get me wrong. We had great Christmases in Chamberlain as my brothers and sisters and I grew older. The modest house we owned in a quiet neighborhood several blocks south of downtown was cozy, warm and filled with the aroma of our mother’s baking. We had a real tree, colored lights, simple presents and togetherness. But a glance out any window showed we shared the holiday with others all around.

Later, after Nancy and I married and started jobs in Sioux Falls, I enjoyed walking around downtown. The big stores were still downtown then, their windows decorated with lights and tinsel and holiday displays. I have always been a romantic, and the bustle of smiling shoppers made me as happy as if we were part of a Christmas motion picture by Hallmark. And there were people. We shared the streets and stores.

Most of our married life was spent in Pierre, the capital city. We used to buy a tree from a corner lot west of downtown. I would shake it and brush it, looking for loose needles. There never were any. The moment I carried it into the living room of our tiny rented house, the needles showered the floor, and I swear I could hear the trunk and branches drying out. Still, we were a young family together, and we didn’t let a dry tree dampen our holiday. In later years, when Christmas at the Capitol became a thing, we would bundle up and visit that grand display of nearly 100 decorated trees. We shared that experience with, gosh, sometimes it seemed like every other citizen in South Dakota.

But those early years on a small family farm two miles from the nearest neighbor were the ones I remember vividly as the times of shared inheritance. We were little kids, in awe of everything about Christmas. No one else was around. Except for trips to Reliance for Sunday Mass if the road was open, we saw each other –Mom, Dad and the kids. It was all we knew.

After some wretched oyster stew on Christmas Eve, we bundled up and, with Dad, went in search of Santa. The ancient Jeep had a canvas top, better than nothing against the December cold, but not by much. Except for the front windshield, the windows were some sort of plastic, scratched and hard to see through. We bounced over drifted snow, searching the sky. Eventually, Dad would claim he spied a sleigh and reindeer. We would hurry home, only a moment too late to see Santa Claus. Mom would show us the presents under the tree, and we would tear into the ribbons and paper.

We left the farm before I knew for sure what was going on. We took with us from the farm our memories of a shared inheritance.