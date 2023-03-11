Almost 30 years ago, one of the best basketball players in the world decided he wanted to be a professional baseball player.

Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls phenom, was a decade or so into his all-star basketball career when he took a flyer with the Chicago White Sox. I would have gone with the Cubs myself, being a National League guy, but Jordan chose the team my first sports editor sometimes called the “Pale Hose.’’

He came to his senses soon enough and returned to the National Basketball Association to win another title or two with the Bulls. Although he showed promise (two-for-five at the plate in an exhibition game with the White Sox against the Cubs), basketball clearly was his thing. He went back to doing the thing he was best at doing.

I recalled Air Jordan’s brief baseball episode recently, for no reason, I suppose, except that snow still piled high around the house and my mind wandered as I gazed out the window late one quiet evening.

Another of my former bosses would have called Jordan’s foray into baseball a matter of “stepping out of his comfort zone.’’ That boss thought everybody should always try to get outside their comfort zone. I used to argue that I did my best work when I was planted smack in the middle of my comfort zone. I wish I had thought to point out the Jordan experience.

I also could have pointed out a couple of Woster brothers’ experiences with getting out of a comfort zone back on the family farm. My dad and Uncle Frank, the Woster brothers named in the farm partnership, were great at raising cattle, alfalfa, small grains and corn. It was what they did, and they did it well.

In fact, when they were raising cattle and crops, they could have been the big guy in that Ned Miller song from the 1960s, “Do What You Do Well.’’ Miller had a bigger hit, his only real hit, actually, in 1964 with a song called “From a Jack to a King.’’ I used to sing that with the dance band. People liked the rhythm and the walking bass line.

The “Do Well’’ song received less air play than “From a Jack to a King,’’, but it was a pretty good tune. The refrain began, “Do what you do, do well, boy.’’ Good advice under any circumstances. It sounds like something my dad might have said to me. Or my track coach, that time I said I was bored with running the quarter mile and wanted to try the shot put or pole vault. Coach didn’t say to do what I did well. He said I would be lousy at weights or jumps.

So, back to my farming father and uncle. One time, because of markets, I suppose, or farm program changes, maybe, they decided to raise pigs. Now, we pretty much knew nothing about pigs. The brothers probably talked it over during a few pickup rides. I can almost hear one or the other of them saying, “We raise cattle. What can be different with pigs?’’

Quite a lot, as it turned out. I never paid enough attention to really understand everything that went wrong with our foray into pigs. I just know we tried it for a while, and then we gave it up. We had a hog house past the feedlot south of the barn. We had pens and feeders and what not. I just don’t think we made any money, and that’s never a good thing on the farm.

For a long while after we got out of the pig business, one huge, old boar wandered the countryside, scavenging and foraging through the pastures and shelterbelts and outbuildings. I something thought the big fella was just out there mocking us.

I vaguely recall a time when the brothers decided to raise flax. We already grew oats, barley, rye, wheat, corn, milo and cain. We also raised alfalfa and Hereford cattle. Seemed like more than enough diversity to me, but they gave flax a shot.

We could not keep the flax seed in the trucks to get the crop from fields to bin. My goodness, that was some slippery little grain and some old, leaky trucks. Flax seed covered the dirt road, from field to home. Sparrows loved us.

Eventually, Dad and Uncle Frank went back to doing what they did well. They could have given Michael Jordan advice. And, believe me, given the chance, they would have.