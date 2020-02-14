On Valentine’s Day I sometimes remember my younger days as a South Dakota state Capitol news reporter when the supermarket just off downtown in Pierre used to be crowded on the evening before the big day with legislators and lobbyists trying to find a card or a heart-shaped box of chocolates at the last minute.
Yes, sometimes I was in the crowded greeting-card aisle at the Red Owl store, too. The place has been Dakota Mart for years and years, but I find myself still calling it Red Owl, which is what it was when we moved to town in the late 1960s. Some habits die hard. A few, for me, don’t die at all.
Anyway, yes, I was there, too, playing late-evening catch up because the legislative days tended to stretch from about sunrise to well after sunset and it wasn’t easy to slip away. (Editor: I need you to cover the House Local Government Committee. Me: Yeah, no. See, I have to run down to Red Owl and buy a Valentine’s Day card.)
Now, I just said the legislative days often ran from sunrise to sunset or after. If that sounds like farmer’s hours, well, sure, it was a little bit like that. The hours sometimes resembled those on a typical family farm during a busy season. The actual work? That was another story.
The job of being involved in the legislative process, whether as a legislator, lobbyist or news reporter, wasn’t the least bit like farming. Oh, I suppose it was on occasion, for example, for a legislator or lobbyist who spent time writing a bill and trying to explain it only to have it voted down before it reached the governor’s desk. If a person stretched things nearly to snapping, that sort of disappointing experience might be a little bit like having a good crop of wheat lost to disease or hail. But only a little bit.
And there wasn’t all that much physical labor involved in the legislative business. Mostly it was meetings. Sometimes you were in them. Sometimes you were outside the door waiting to find out what happened. Either way, it grew tiring, but it didn’t compare to pulling a calf in a pasture in an early-spring snowstorm. And while one Speaker of the House used to tell the lawmakers they’d done a lot of heavy lifting after they disposed of 15 or 20 bills in an afternoon, it was a far cry from the kind of heavy lifting my dad and uncle did every working day of their lives in their farm partnership.
Come to think of it, my dad would have liked it that I landed a job that didn’t involve a lot of heavy lifting. He’d have liked it, too, that I found employment that didn’t include much outdoor work in the winter. I often wish he’d lived long enough to see that. He might not have been impressed with the work product, but he’d have been envious of the working conditions.
As far as that goes, I’ll bet my dad would have been amused at the sight of a bunch of grown men (and why was it almost entirely men jostling each other at the gift-card racks so late in the game?) fighting over the last card in the “Humorous Valentine’s Day’’ section. It always seemed to me the crowd was biggest around the humorous cards. Why would that be? They’re easier to pick out in front of a bunch of other people? They don’t have mushy stuff all over the place? Some lobbyist for a big outfit is afraid if he chooses a card that gushes with affection the co-chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee (shopping next to him) will think he’s a push-over?
So there we were, most of us trying to act as if we didn’t know each other, our eyes glued to the offerings in the greeting card section. The whole section was festooned with red ribbons and sparkling hearts and signs that read, “For Him,’’ “For Her,’’ “For Wife,’’ “My Valentine,’’ “My Funny Valentine.’’ A person might half-expect Frank Sinatra or Sammy Davis Jr. to walk around the corner singing, “Sweet comic Valentine, you make me smile with my heart,’’ and so on.
Actually, as focused as all of those eleventh-hour shoppers were on getting a card and getting away without being trapped into a conversation, I’m doubt they’d have even noticed if Sinatra or Davis would have walked down the aisle singing their, well, hearts out.