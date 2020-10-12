It’s been 50 years now since Dick Kneip, a dairy-equipment salesman and state senator from Salem, defeated an incumbent Republican governor and became the last Democrat elected to that office in South Dakota.
That’s pretty amazing, when you think about it. Sure, it’s a Republican state. Sure, it’s a conservative state, so much so that in some other states, many South Dakota Democrats would be considered conservatives, even if they wouldn’t label themselves that way. But still, half a century since a Democrat won a first term as governor? That’s pretty remarkable, maybe as remarkable as Kneip denying Frank Farrar a second term way back in 1970. Kneip won two more elections after that. No Democrat since has won a single one.
It should be said that Kneip was an amazing campaigner. There’s a statue of him on the Trail of Governors in Pierre that pretty much says it all. The statue is along the sidewalk on the northwest edge of Capitol Lake, just before the turn onto the street that leads to the back door of the executive mansion. The entire Trail of Governors is well worth a visit, and Kneip’s statue is one that really captures the person.
The pose chosen for the Kneip statue exudes high energy, a slender man of modest height, hair slicked down, collar open and tie pulled loose just a bit. His sleeves are rolled up a turn or two, as the Democrat governor’s cuffs often were when he campaigned or walked the halls of the Capitol during a routine work day. The most immediately recognizable part of the whole statue is the way the right arm reaches out, hand open and ready to grasp the mitt of any citizen who might be passing by, whether they’d wind up voting for him or not.
That’s how Kneip operated. That’s the only way he knew, and it was perfect for the politics of the 1970s, well before focus group-tested television spots and social media attacks. It was all about retail, earning votes one at a time, meeting and greeting anyone who came within arms’ length of the candidate, sometimes jogging across a town street to shake hands with people on the other side.
Kneip loved the meet and greet part of campaigning. It showed. He was a master at it, whether he was in a small-town café, a sale barn, a bowling alley or a corporate office. I may have written before, but I recall a conversation I listened to between Kneip and Democrat Sen. George McGovern. McGovern said he always had to push himself a little to move over to the rope line and mix it up with people. He said that didn’t come naturally. Kneip said the schmoozing it up with people on the streets was the best part of campaigning. He said that was true from the first time he sought an elected office.
He needed all of personal touch he could muster that first campaign. Although he’d been a leader in the state Senate, few people outside of Pierre, unless they were avid readers of state government happenings in the evening newspapers, knew much about his accomplishments or abilities. I never heard that his campaign people ever did a name-identification survey when he was preparing to challenge Farrar, but if they did, the results had to have given the Kneip campaign a bit of concern. I can’t imagine his name recognition at that point, outside of Pierre, would have been more than 4 or 5 percent.
To change that, the first campaign spot – in a day when campaign spots generally meant a newspaper ad, a radio jingle or a roadside billboard – targeted his unusual name. “What is a Kneip?’’ The candidate complemented the name-recognition spot by introducing himself to as many people as he could reach, every campaign day. I saw him in action several times, and I heard others tell how aggressively, happily he worked the streets and farms and stores. If you actually like doing that, I’m sure it’s easier to keep at it.
As I said, those were days before focus groups and talking points. A candidate faced potential voters straight up, every day, usually without an aide or “handler.’’ Asked a question, the candidate answered, without a canned message. It was like live TV or working without a net. Kneip was good at it. If he flubbed an answer, he laughed and moved on. It was simple and upbeat.
Maybe that’s why I remember the time fondly.